In need of coffee during Coffey? Tory members spotted dozing as Health Secretary takes to the stage

Tory MPs took a break from the political fireworks at their party conference by dozing through Health Secretary Therese Coffey’s speech this afternoon.

A number of attendees to Ms Coffey’s address were seen taking a nap as she promised new action to tackle backlogs in the NHS and dental care.

In an awkward moment – as the health minister spoke about her plans to roll out community diagnostic centers – at least four people were caught on camera with their eyes closed.

Ms Coffey’s speech to the Tory conference in Birmingham, which she gave in the venue’s main hall, came amid chaotic rows between MPs over tax rates and benefit cuts.

Tory rebels had earlier been accused by a minister of staging a ‘coup’ against Liz Truss by forcing the new prime minister into a U-turn on her plans to scrap the 45p rate.

Meanwhile, a growing number of MPs and ministers threatened a fresh rebellion after Mrs Truss abandoned the option not to upgrade benefits in line with inflation.

But Ms Coffey, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, stuck closely to her health brief during her speech to Tory MPs and did not address the apparent breakdown in Conservative unity.

She reiterated her ABCD plan for the NHS – addressing issues with ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists.

Ms Coffey promised that both herself and her ministerial team at the Department of Health and Social Care would ‘focus on the issues that affect patients most, deliver their priorities and be their champion’.

She also revealed that measures to tackle a backlog of dental care would be put before Parliament next week.

The health minister outlined a goal to create “oases of oral care rather than dental deserts” with regulatory reforms.

“It’s frankly crazy that we have restrictions on the recognition of doctors, dentists and nurses in the UK itself,” she said.

“That’s why I’m laying down rules next week which will enable the General Dental Council to move forward with accrediting dentists to work across our UK so we can have oases of oral care instead of dental deserts.”