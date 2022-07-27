In Myanmar and abroad, anti-junta protests continue after executions of four pro-democracy activists

The executions of four pro-democracy activists in Myanmar by the military junta not only provoked international condemnations but also sparked anti-junta demonstrations that have been taking place in the country since early 2021. The FRANCE 24 Observers spoke to protesters in Myanmar and abroad for who, through the brutality of the junta, served only as a catalyst for their determination to achieve democracy.

As Myanmar tried to push for democracy for its society after a long history of political turmoil, the February 2021 coup launched by the Min Aung Hlaing-led military junta once again postponed the democratization agenda.

Since then, numerous strikes and demonstrations against the junta have taken place in cities and rural areas across the country.

Democratic resistance has been severely suppressed by the Myanmar military and there are ongoing reports of civilian casualties in military raids.

On July 25, Myanmar’s military rulers executed four prisoners, including Kyaw Min Yu, a writer known for his prominent opposition to the junta, and Phyo Zeya Thaw, a hip-pop singer and activist.

It was the country’s first use of the death penalty in decades, leading to widespread condemnation both at home and abroad.

While many pro-democracy Myanmar activists abroad fear more death sentences will be carried out, citizens left behind in the country continue to demand more constructive support from the international community.

‘We won’t put a cremation ceremony for them until we have democracy’

Said Kay is the founder of Twitter Team for Revolution, a digital platform aimed at informing the world about the ongoing demonstrations in Myanmar on Twitter.

The executions carried out on July 25 renewed the international community’s awareness of the ongoing political unrest in the country. One of the slogans on the platform’s page reads: “No cremation needed”.

Cremation is not necessary © @kayaprilnyein1

We are martyrs © @kayaprilnyein1

Protesters marched to condemn the executions of the four activists on July 25, 2022. Twitter/@kayparilnyein1

First image: “We are making a revolution and cremation is not necessary. If you dare to kill us, kill us like this.” Second image: “We are martyrs, we will never die in people’s minds”.

When asked about this slogan, the owner of the daily updated Twitter account explained:

In Burmese culture, the rest of the family has to perform the cremation when someone dies. Buddhists believe that death is a natural part of life and that those final moments can significantly affect the rebirth of the individual. When death is near, Buddhists focus on keeping the person calm and peaceful and pay tribute to the good deeds he/she has done during their lifetime. For this, the family or friends of the deceased can ask a monk to come and read the prayers. Sometimes they sing along with the monks. But this is the tradition for a person who dies of a disease. Our heroes have been killed by the military regime, and their families have no access to recover the bodies. As such, we will not place a cremation ceremony for them until we have democracy.

Monks greet with three fingers © @minmyatnaing13

Photos of monks in Mandalay protesting the executions of pro-democracy activists with the three-finger salute inspired by the Hunger Games. Twitter/@minmyatnaing13

© @minmyatnaing13

In this photo, the poster reads: “Have you heard comments from the famous monks, who promote themselves as missionaries, saying that they (the junta) shouldn’t do it (the executions)?” A report, according to our observers, believed to accuse prominent religious figures of being nationalists and siding with the junta. Twitter/@minmyatnaing13

Kay added that many democracy supporters have changed their social media profile pictures to plain black to show their grief and strong opposition to the junta.

Kay calls on the international community to legitimize and negotiate with the government of national unity of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the government of the country-in-exile that was ousted in 2021, and believes that mere condemnations of international governments are not enough will be to stop the junta.

Fifty years ago, the Burmese army ravaged villages with ethnic minorities [Editor’s note: The statement refers to General Ne Win who, in the 1960s, initiated a coup d’état in which large-scale violence was used against democracy supporters and minorities]. In 2021, their brutality reached urban areas. We can’t have a dialogue with the killers. Our future is bleak as the junta kills, kidnaps and burns houses.

Looking for international support

But demonstrating in Myanmar carries great risks, so many are taking up the fight abroad. The day before the executions took place, Myanmar expatriates in Japan gathered in the streets to protest the Japanese government’s decision to invite Ming Aung Hlaing to the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On July 26, pro-democracy Myanmar communities in cities from New York to Bangkok protested the death penalty junta and demonstrated for democracy in Myanmar.

Protest in New York against the executions of pro-democracy activists in Myanmar Today Myanmar people in New York held a tribute to the Myanmar consulate for 4 fallen democracy activists executed by Myanmar juntas, as well as all fallen heroes.#2022July26Coup #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/ogdPNakYpK — La Min Maung Maung (@LaMinMgMaung) July 26, 2022



Myanmar protesters in Bangkok, Thailand © Observers

Myanmar protesters in Bangkok, Thailand © Observers

Crowds gather outside the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Bangkok. Facebook/@Sam









00:15 Crowds outside Myanmar’s embassy protest the Thai government’s attempt to normalize relations with Myanmar’s military junta. © Observers

‘I pray that Myanmar gets democracy as soon as possible’

Our Bangkok observer, Sam (not his real name), attended the meeting in front of the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on July 26 and provided us with videos he filmed during the demonstration.