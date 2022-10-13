In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — In two decades of street work on Milwaukee’s south side, evangelical pastor Marty Calderon has offered bible study, gang prevention, a safe place to stay for those battling addiction, and help finding jobs for those who have just been released from prison.

But as he watched rising crime threaten those efforts to “clean up” his impoverished neighborhood, Calderon began bringing Republican politicians to his ministry, God Touch.

He hopes that the largely Hispanic working-class community will hear what they can do for it – and the Conservative candidates will learn the realities of these voters, especially their immigration journeys.

“We’ve never seen Republicans come out as strong as they are. … I’m very careful about doing this because I just don’t want people to think they’re going to vote,” Calderon said in his sanctuary, adding that he didn’t have a specific candidates show up in his community “I’m just saying go out and vote and pray about it.”

Republican candidates across the country are trying to expand the party’s recent achievements Spanish voters from Florida until the Rio Grande Valley to Los Angeles. What seems to be driving them are bread-and-butter issues that Calderon’s neighbors constantly mentioned to Associated Press reporters last week: rampant lawlessness, struggling schools and food and gas prices creeping out of their paychecks.

Those are consistently more important to Latino voters than immigration, allowing Republicans to make breakthroughs that constitute a “major reshuffle”—if they end up splitting their vote close to 40% Republican and 60% Democratic instead of historically a third of the vote. Latinos who are right, said Geraldo Cadava, a professor of history and Latino studies at Northwestern University.

Even a few thousand votes in a state like Wisconsin—which gave tiny margins to Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020—could affect national politics because GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is in a close reelection race with Democratic challenger Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes.

A month before the midterms, Johnson spoke of the importance of “renewed faith” when he met Calderon and other community leaders at the Republican National Committee’s year-old Spanish outreach center two blocks from God Touch.

“We’re showing up,” Johnson said of the party’s reach in these kinds of communities. “We have a universal message.”

Minutes earlier, Republican U.S. Representative Bryan Steil, whose southeastern Wisconsin district is just a few miles to the south, had also made a stop at the mall, decorated with yard signs, an elephant-shaped piñata, and U.S. and state flags.

These efforts are encouraging Hilario Deleon, 21, who grew up on the South Side and, after losing his dishwashing job during the COVID-19 lockdown, became involved in Republican campaigning.

“We have failed to be part of the community in the past,” he said of the GOP. He added that he enjoys seeing political and faith leaders walking, such as Calderon’s weekly food distribution. “I like seeing God through people’s actions.”

The Wisconsin Election Commission does not collect data on race or ethnicity, but immigrant rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera estimates there are about 180,000 voters among state Hispanics, nearly 40% of whom live in Milwaukee. Most are of Mexican descent, followed by Puerto Ricans.

And 46% of Latino registered voters consider themselves independent, according to pollster Charles Franklin of Marquette University Law School. His aggregate poll data from the past two years shows that Wisconsin’s Latino voters fall about halfway between whites and blacks on political issues — and 71% identify as Christian.

“Political parties cannot take this population for granted,” said Felipe Hinojosa, a professor at Texas A&M University who studies the link between religion and politics among Latinos.

He notes that the centrality of faith in the daily lives of many Hispanics does not automatically make them Republican, but being an ethnic minority does not make them reflexively democratic either.

No wonder bilingual detectives knocked on the door on the south side of Milwaukee last week. They came from both Voces, which supports the Democrats, and Operación Vamos (“operation let’s go”, in Spanish), the Republican Party’s new Spanish outreach organization.

Passing taquerias and historic churches founded by Central European immigrants and now largely frequented by Mexican believers, the sleuths stopped at modest single-family homes, many with Halloween decorations but without campaign signs.

Deisy Espana, a 20-year-old college student, said the “unfair” treatment of her undocumented parents motivates her activism.

But “Latinos are switching because of the lack of promises made,” she added, especially on immigration. Voces founder Christine Neumann-Ortiz said she feared disenchanted Latinos would not vote at all.

Vamos researchers faced a different kind of challenge with uncommitted Hispanic voters.

“People on the ground are hearing, ‘No one ever contacted us,’ or ‘I didn’t expect Republicans to contact us,'” said Ana Carbonell, a consultant for Hispanic outreach with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who launched Vamos efforts in nine key states this midterm season, including Wisconsin.

In a late September poll by the Pew Research Center, more Latinos said they felt the Democratic Party “works hard to earn the vote of Latinos” and “cares about Latinos” than the Republican Party.

The historic lack of contact with the Latino community leaves Hispanic voters “bundling” their own issues, often based on faith, rather than buying an “ideological package” from either party, said Ali Valenzuela, an American university professor of Latino politics. That could benefit Republicans if the focus is on the economy, like in these midterms.

Since April, Wisconsin Vamos has contacted more Hispanic voters there than in the past three election cycles combined — voters like the woman who chuckled to two Vamos researchers last week and said, “You’re in the wrong neighborhood.”

“I can always learn more,” she added nonetheless, taking their flyers.

Nearby, Artemio Martinez, a construction worker from Mexico who is married to a US citizen, said he was grateful to have Vamos knocking on his door.

While his 2-year-old daughter played with the bilingual flyer that listed Republican candidates for statewide under “¡Equipo Ganador!” – the “winning team”, first described as “pro-faith” and “pro-family” – Martinez said he had no intention of voting.

“But if the Senator (Johnson) does something about this,” he added, referring to the crime and drug use he sees all around the neighborhood, “we will bring our support and vote so that things can change in the community. “

Noah Ledezma was working on a new siding for his white house and also said he wasn’t sure if he would vote. He has supported Republicans in the past because he feels the party is more in line with his Christian faith and family values.

But now he believes that no matter who is in office, life is getting harder and harder for working-class people like him – born to Mexican immigrants, the father of five works in construction while his wife is a teacher.

“All they do is bicker,” he said of politicians. “You have to see the change. You have to see them working together.”

The Vamos researchers and their literature failed to convince him. But what could it be if Johnson showed up in person to answer “open questions” on a crucial topic like education.

“It’s different when you see them here,” Ledezma said. “Let’s say I’m asking… ‘Senator, what are you going to do that will be different?’ … And you hear it from the horse’s mouth … I can say, ‘I’m going to take responsibility. Okay, you have my vote.’”

