In Malaysia, a crocodile devours baby boy.

A one-year-old boy was eaten alive and his father was seriously injured by a crocodile while they were rowing on a river in Malaysia.

The boy was snatched from the canoe by the beast on Thursday morning while the pair were fishing off the coast of Lahad Datu in Sabah.

His frantic father tried to fend off the ferocious reptile, but it easily overpowered him.

He scrambled onto the banks with multiple bite wounds, including a large gash to his head.

Villagers rescued the father, a Palauh tribesman said to be in his 40s, but the crocodile had already dragged his son into the depths.

It later surfaced with the boy’s mutilated body in its jaws before sinking back into the water with the corpse.

Sumsoa Rashid, head of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Agency, said: ‘The father suffered serious head and body injuries. His son is still missing and searches are underway.

“The man has been taken to Lahad Datu Hospital for medical treatment.”

The Royal Malaysian Police and the Marine Police have joined the local fire service in their search for the boy’s body.

Officials have also warned villagers living along the stretch of the river to stay out of the water due to the threat of a repeated crocodile attack.

Sumsoa added: “Many residents there depend on the river for their food and livelihood, so they have to go into the water.

“We have warned them of the additional dangers at this time and to be extra careful because the crocodile is probably still around.”