In Loss vs. Josh Allen the Patriots’ Offense is Ripped by Fans in Mac Jones, Patriots

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has never been known to light up the stat sheet, but he has also struggled to lead the offense against top competition.

Facing the stonewall Buffalo Bills defense on Thursday Night Football, Jones and the Patriots had trouble moving the ball as they suffered a 24-10 loss in front of their home crowd at Gillette Stadium. Jones finished with 195 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-36 passing and New England mustered a total of 242 yards

The Patriots managed 14 first downs, but went 3-of-12 on third down. Comparatively, Buffalo notched 22 first downs and was an efficient 9-of-15 on third down.

New England’s lone touchdown came when Marcus Jones took a short pass 48 yards to the end zone in the first quarter. That was the only bit of excitement for the Patriots fans in attendance.

Jones’ play was so bad that NFL Twitter couldn’t help but to express its disdain for New England’s offensive performance, with some fans calling for him to be replaced by Bailey Zappe:

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Put Zappe in. Mac Jones stinks out loud.

Hayley McGoldrick @GoldieOnSports I am like sooooo bad at my job and yet mac jones is worse at his

Dakota in Braintree (Steve Happas) @DakotaHappas Mac Jones can’t even lead the team to Field Goals anymore – short field and come up empty. Folk was bailing out Mac all year – now not so much. #Patriots #ForeverNE time for Zappe soon I hope. Mike White> than Mac Jones

Eric Shun @EShunESPN Mac Jones is awful! We need Zappe in the 2nd half!

Jesse Morse, MD @DrJesseMorse Zappe time? I’ve seen enough mediocre choices from Mac Jones. #ForeverNE needs a spark.

Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora Mac Jones ain’t it … And Matt Patricia is not an OC

Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels Mac Jones is not good. #analysis

Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes Mac Jones isn’t good.

Dana Beers @danabeers Mac Jones is bad.

Marlo Stanfield @BooRxdley Mac Jones has no dawg in him.

Babz @BabzOnTheMic Zappe chants are building. He might come in. I hope Mac finishes this game.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo First Half Passing:

Josh Allen: 205 air yards (118 pass yards)

Mac Jones: 41 air yards (98 pass yards) 14 of Jones’s 15 attempts were thrown to targets within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. 80 of his 98 pass yards came after the catch. pic.twitter.com/Os2PR1uKuX

Strizzy @JaelenStrong Mac Jones be so frustrated w the play calling. He wanna air it out 😂

Ray Necci @raymanjr I want Mac Jones to just start telling the coaches “no” and take control of this debacle.

Ghost Of Adam Gase ➐ @GhostOfAdamGase I’m never for rounding up people for their beliefs and prosecuting them, but if we were to hypothetically, those who voted Mac Jones in the top 100 would be a great start. I’m just saying.

Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n Mac Jones fits so perfectly in the Jimmy G/Jared Goff/Andy Dalton/Taylor Heinicke/Mike White(?) bucket of being exactly as good or bad as the team around him and not being able to elevate it in any meaningful way

Jerry Sullivan @ByJerrySullivan Mac Jones won’t throw the ball down the middle of the field.

Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis 2021 Mac Jones was substantially better than 2022 Mac Jones. The Patriots have to figure out why. ASAP.

jolly st. slime 🎄 @sdejesus_xo it kind of feels like mac jones is missing something that would make him better? like talent, maybe? idk

Liam Murphy @ChessLiam Mac Jones decent at: handing off, throwing behind the line of scrimmage, throwing to open guys on the sideline Everything else: no

Big E @ian693 Zappe>>> Mac Jones. Am I the only one seeing this???

Jake @PorkFryedRice Bailey Zappe is better than Mac Jones

It was just a week ago in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings that Jones put up a career-high 382 passing yards. However, that performance came against the NFL’s worst-ranked pass defense.

Prior to the game against Minnesota, Jones failed to lead the offense to a touchdown in a miracle win over the New York Jets, and he went back-to-back games passing for under 200 yards after he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games.

The Patriots (6-6) will try to get Jones back on track when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) on Dec. 12 on Monday Night Football.