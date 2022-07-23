In Jan. 6 Hearings, Gender Divide Has Been Strong Undercurrent

“I know how hard it is for these women under these circumstances,” said Ms. Carpenter. “I can imagine it means a lot to the women who are being targeted. It means a lot to me to watch it.”

The House Republican Conference Twitter attack on Ms. Matthews, who works as a Republican aide to the House, was quickly removed. But Trump’s targeting of her and Ms. Hutchinson was consistent with the way the former president has often publicly treated women who challenge him and criticize them in personal terms designed to question their credibility, sanity and self-esteem.

Trump’s allies like to describe him as an equal-opportunity counter striker who would attack anyone who thwarted him. But over the years, he has singled out female opponents with particular ferocity, including television personalities Mika Brzezinski and Megyn Kelly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Mary T. Barra, the chief executive of General Motors. His allies, many of them seeking his approval, have mimicked his behavior.

In Ms. Hutchinson’s case, one person close to her said his stories shopped to Trump-friendly media outlets who personally defamed her.

Garrett Ziegler, a junior aide in the Trump White House, took a misogynistic rant during a livestream last week after a Jan. 6 committee interview in which he repeatedly declined to answer questions. In the tirade, he used sexist statements against his former female colleagues who participated in the investigation.

“Pat Cipollone, Bill Barr, Marc Short, they say the same thing, but you’re attacking the young women,” said former Virginia Representative Barbara Comstock, a Republican who has been branded a “RINO loser” by Trump in the past. for Republican in name.