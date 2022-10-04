In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, charting a path of destruction that reached the Carolinas, more than half a million state residents had another day without electricity on Tuesday as rescuers continued their search. to continue that. locked in houses inundated with ongoing flooding.

At least 78 people have died in the storm: 71 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on September 27 and in Florida a day later.

Search and rescue efforts were still underway in Florida, where more than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide.

But for many Florida residents, power recovery has become a job.

In the city of Naples, Kelly Sedgwick just saw news footage on Monday of the devastation Ian had caused, thanks to power being restored four days after the hurricane hit her community in southwest Florida. Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Bonita Springs, Catalina Mejilla was still using a borrowed generator to try to keep her children and their grandfather cool while they waited for power to return.

Ian cut power to 2.6 million customers across Florida when it roared ashore with winds of 240 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour) creating a powerful storm surge.

Since then, the crews have been working frantically to restore the electricity infrastructure. State officials said they expect power to be restored by Sunday for customers whose power lines and other electrical infrastructure are still intact.

About 520,000 Florida homes and businesses were still without electricity Monday night — an amount nearly equal to all customers in Rhode Island.

For those who got power again, it was a blessing. Sedgwick said she was “relieved” to have her strength back and praised the crews for their hard work: “They’ve done a remarkable job.”

But for those still waiting, it was an arduous slog.

“The heat is unbearable,” Mejilla said. “If there’s no power…we can’t make food, we don’t have gas.” Her mother has trouble breathing and had to go to a friend’s house who had electricity. “I think they should empower the people who need it most.”

Eric Silagy, chairman and CEO of Florida Power & Light – the largest energy supplier in the state – said he understands the frustrations and said crews are working as hard as possible to restore power as quickly as possible. The utility expects to have power back in 95% of its service areas by the end of the day Friday, he said.

A spokesperson for the utility said the remaining 5% is mostly made up of cases where there is a special situation that makes it difficult to restore power, such as the house being so damaged that it can’t get power or the area still under water condition. Those outages do not include customers whose homes or businesses have been destroyed.

Another major electricity supplier in the hard-hit coastal region – Lee County Electric Cooperative – said Monday it will hit the 95% mark by the end of Saturday. That figure excludes barrier islands like Sanibel located in its catchment area.

Power recovery is always a major challenge after major hurricanes, when high winds and flying debris can topple power lines that distribute electricity to homes or, in more severe storms, damage large areas of electrical infrastructure such as transmission lines or power generation.

Silagy said the utility has invested $4 billion over the past 10 years to bolster its infrastructure by doing things like burying more power lines, noting that 40% of their distribution system is now underground. The utility is also using more technology, such as drones that can stay in the air for hours to get a better picture of damage to the system, and sensors at substations that can warn them of flooding so they can shut down parts of the system before the water strikes.

Silagy said he saw during Ian where those investments paid off. For example, on Fort Myers Beach, where so many homes and businesses were swept away, concrete utility poles remain, he said. Silagy said the company also didn’t lose a single transmission structure in the 8,000 miles (12,875 kilometers) they have in Florida.

Meanwhile, rescue and salvage efforts across Florida remained difficult. In DeSoto County, northeast of Fort Myers, the Peace River and tributaries hit record highs and boats were the only way to supply many of the county’s 37,000 residents.

Ian washed away bridges and roads to several barrier islands. About 130 Florida Department of Transportation trucks began construction on a temporary bridge to Pine Island, and by the end of the week it should be ready on a structure that drivers can traverse cautiously at low speeds, the governor of California said. Florida, Ron DeSantis, at a press conference Monday.

The governor said a similar temporary bridge is planned for nearby Sanibel, but it will take more time.

Elsewhere, the hurricane remainsnow a nor’easter, weren’t done with the US yet

The mid-Atlantic and northeast coasts received flooding rains. The storm’s landwinds piled up even more water in an already-flooded Chesapeake Bay.

Norfolk and Virginia Beach have declared a state of emergency, although a shift in wind direction Monday has prevented potentially catastrophic levels, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit Florida on Wednesday. The president was in Puerto Rico on Monday and then promised to “build everything from scratch” Hurricane Fiona cut all power to the island two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, many residents in Florida neighborhoods that still have no power have shared generators to keep things like refrigerators cool and use outdoor grills to cook food.

In Bonita Springs, Paula Arbuckle sat outside her one-story house as the sound of the generator roared under her carport. She bought a generator after Hurricane Irma hit this area in 2018, leaving her neighborhood without power. She hasn’t used it since, but after Ian turned off the lights, she shares it with her neighbor. Arbuckle said it’s hard to be without power.

“But I’m not the only one,” she said. She gestured to her neighbor’s house and said, “I have a generator. They have a little baby there. So we share the generator between the two houses.”

Associated Press reporters Bobby Caina Calvan at Fort Meyers; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee; Frieda Frisaro and David Fischer in Miami; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

