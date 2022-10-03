In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – People are kayaking through streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters are flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.

Days after Hurricane Ian a path of destruction cut from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted and even worsened in places. It was clear that the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful.

And Ian still wasn’t ready. The storm doused Virginia with rain on Sunday, and officials warned of the potential for severe flooding along the coast, starting Monday night.

Ian’s remains moved offshore, forming a northeastern section that is expected to accumulate even more water in an already-flooded Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia in the past 10 to 15 years. said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The island town of Chincoteague declared a state of emergency on Sunday and strongly advised residents in certain areas to evacuate. The eastern bank and northern part of North Carolina’s Outer Banks would likely also be affected.

At least 68 deaths have been confirmed: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

With the death toll rising, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell said the federal government was poised to help in a huge way, targeting victims first in Florida, which was hit hardest by one of the strongest storms. to land in the United States. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.

Flooded roads and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cell phone service and a lack of basic services such as water, electricity and internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas is not expected to improve in the coming days as the rain that has fallen has nowhere to go as the waterways are overflowing.

Fewer than 700,000 Florida homes and businesses were without electricity at the end of Sunday, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

Criswell told Fox News Sunday that the federal government, including the Coast Guard and the Department of Defense, had put in position “the largest amount of search and rescue I believe we have ever set up before.”

Still, recovery will take time, said Criswell, who visited the state Friday and Saturday to assess the damage and talk to survivors. She warned that dangers remain with downed power lines in standing water.

More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to the Florida Emergency Response Agency.

Rescue missions were underway, especially to Florida’s barrier islands, which were cut off from the mainland when storm surges destroyed roads and bridges.

The state will build a temporary thoroughfare for the largest, Pine Island, DeSantis said Sunday, adding that an allocation had been approved for the Deportment of Transportation to build it this week and construction could begin as soon as Monday.

“It won’t be a full bridge, you’ll probably have to cross it at 8 miles per hour or something, but at least it will let people come in and out of the island with their vehicles,” the governor said. said at a press conference.

Coast Guard, municipal and private crews have used helicopters, boats and even jet skis to evacuate people in recent days.

In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents on Sunday donned waders, boots and bug spray to paddle to their flooded homes.

Ben Bertat found 10 inches of water in his house at Lake Harney after kayaking there.

“I think it will get worse because all this water has to go to the lake,” Bertat said, pointing to the water overflowing a nearby road. “With soil saturation, this entire swamp is full and it just can’t handle any more water. It doesn’t look like it’s going to get any lower.”

Elsewhere, power remained off to at least half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community about 115 miles off the coast from Charleston. In North Carolina, the storm has brought down trees and power lines.

____

Associated Press reporters Rebecca Santana in Ft. myers; Brendan Farrington and Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee; David Fischer in Miami; Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia; and Richard Lardner in Washington contributed to this report.

____

For more AP coverage of Hurricane Ian: apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

PART: