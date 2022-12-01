In history-making, the Socceroos took a secret note from Christian Eriksen of Denmark. World Cup win

<!–

The Socceroos made a brilliant tactical move in their upset victory over Denmark in the World Cup by taking a note intended for star midfielder Christian Eriksen and using it to change their strategy, new footage shows.

Danish substitute Robert Skov carried the message onto the pitch in the 70th minute of Thursday morning’s Qatar game and handed it to the Manchester United superstar, but two minutes later it was examined by Socceroos coaching staff on the touchline.

Two minutes later, the Aussies completely changed their tactics as they brought in a substitute of their own and changed their formation to a more defensive 5-4-1 structure as they tried to protect their 1-0 lead.

A Danish player holds the note (left), which was taken onto the pitch by teammate Robert Skov (right) in their 1-0 loss to Australia

Two minutes later, the note (circled) was examined by the Socceroos coaching staff, including head coach Graham Arnold (second from left, back to camera)

The note was found on the field and passed on to Socceroo staff by striker Mitch Duke Fox Sports.

It reportedly told Eriksen that the Danes were turning into a two-striker formation as they desperately tried to level the scores, and contained the word ‘believe’.

The Socceroos responded by deploying Bailey Wright at center back, leaving them down to five defenders in a move that helped maintain their lead.

Fans reacted to the new footage by praising the Aussies’ win-at-all-cost mentality and berating Denmark for not keeping their plan a secret.

“The Danish players shouldn’t have been so careless with the nuts,” Lukas Sydel Harder tweeted.

The instructions were for Danish superstar Chrisian Eriksen (pictured) and told him they would switch to a more attacking two-striker formation

The Aussies switched to a more defensive formation after reading the note, helping them to an underdog victory that made history for the side

“Have the Danes forgotten they can speak another language that the Aussies don’t understand?” asked Ricky Bustos.

‘Does this note go through the shit or through the nuts? Elite stuff here,” wrote Jason Jones.

Australia’s will to win was paramount in their wins over Tunisia and Denmark after they were beaten 4-1 by France to start the tournament in Qatar.

Known as a physical team with a combative streak, Graham Arnold’s side also made a brilliant move with the opposition’s notes in the penalty shootout victory over Peru that saw them enter the World Cup in June.

Andrew Redmayne (pictured) also used the opposition’s annotations against them in the Socceroos’ victory over Peru via penalties in June, which saw them enter the World Cup

The Aussie goalkeeper threw away a water bottle and towel belonging to his counterpart, Pedro Gallese (pictured), knowing it contained instructions to counter the Socceroos’ penalty strategy

Reserve goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne disposed of his opponent’s water bottle and towel during the thrilling end to their clash – knowing they contained a piece of paper with instructions on how to fight off the Australian penalty takers.

TV footage showed Redmayne making his way to the bottle, snatching the paper before sauntering over to the billboards where he tossed the instructions into the distance.