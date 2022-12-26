In historic moment, Green steals the Boxing Day spotlight from local hero Boland

It’s been a heady few days for Green, whose contribution this summer has largely been limited to his sharp fielding and gully catching, such has been Australia’s dominance.
He fetched a staggering $3.15 million at the Indian Premier League auction last Friday, the most expensive bid in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament for an Australian, and is now the man of the hour.
“That’s probably summed up cricket. You can have a very slow start to the summer and think cricket is so difficult, then you have a few days like this and it brings you back,” Green said. “At the same time, when you go through your highs, cricket can take you down pretty quickly.”
Green’s value to the Test side is harder to quantify, but perhaps best assessed by how few players in Australian history have been able to make such an impact on the ball while also taking a place in the top six.
“It gives a lot of balance to your attack,” Mark Waugh, former Test star and national team manager, said on Fox Cricket. “For someone coming in as the fourth bowler and playing with such quality, it’s a very powerful bowling line-up with him in there.”
Although this was his first bag of five in 18 Tests, Green has been a reliable bowler for skipper Pat Cummins, who has used him as more than just a partnership breaker, even if the youngster’s workload is handled carefully to protect your back.
His pivotal spell came while speedy senior Mitchell Starc was receiving treatment in the locker room for a finger injury.
Left-handed Starc was sidelined for about half an hour after injuring the middle finger of his bowling hand attempting a difficult catch in the outfield.
Starc’s finger appeared to be bent from the top knuckle, but a team spokesman described the problem as “pain”, and returned with the finger bandaged. He wasn’t required to bowl.
Boland was the sentimental favorite of the punters, who erupted when the home boy touched the ball down the field.
As he did last Boxing Day, the Victorian played only a minor role, claiming only opener Sarel Erwee’s wicket in the 11th over of the game.
His bowling average now stands at 11.26, having closely mirrored an Olympic men’s sprinter’s 100m time by hovering around nines and tens.
