In historic moment, Green steals the Boxing Day spotlight from local hero Boland

It’s been a heady few days for Green, whose contribution this summer has largely been limited to his sharp fielding and gully catching, such has been Australia’s dominance.

Loading

He fetched a staggering $3.15 million at the Indian Premier League auction last Friday, the most expensive bid in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament for an Australian, and is now the man of the hour.

“That’s probably summed up cricket. You can have a very slow start to the summer and think cricket is so difficult, then you have a few days like this and it brings you back,” Green said. “At the same time, when you go through your highs, cricket can take you down pretty quickly.”

Green’s value to the Test side is harder to quantify, but perhaps best assessed by how few players in Australian history have been able to make such an impact on the ball while also taking a place in the top six.