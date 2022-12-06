In-form Morocco eye history against Spanish tiki-taka

Wednesday’s winners will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Who: Spain against Morocco

Where: Education City Stadium

When: December 6, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Spain go into Tuesday’s last 16 as favorites against Morocco, but the Atlas Lions will feel they could pull off an upset after an exciting start to their World Cup campaign.

The Spaniards, who humiliated Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, eventually finished second in Group E behind Japan after a shock 2-1 loss to the Samurai Blue – a result that also saw four-time champions Germany out of the tournament.

Morocco, meanwhile, defied the odds to beat Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium and are now part of the knockout stages for the second time ever.

They are the only remaining Arab team in the league and will enjoy significant support at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Coach Walid Regragui’s approach so far has focused on deep defending and taking advantage of opportunities to punish opponents on the counterattack.

Central to his side’s strategy is Hakim Ziyech, who returned to the national team when Regragui took over from Vahid Halilhodžić in August. An earlier dispute between Ziyech and Halilhodžić had resulted in the mercurial winger being suspended from the side.

His creativity provides Morocco with the most powerful offensive threat, but it is their determined defensive play that draws praise.

The goal they conceded against Canada in their 2–1 victory in their last Group F encounter was the first in Regragui’s six-match reign.

Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said the team had already “made history” by reaching the last 16, but said it wanted to reach even “more”.

“Spain will force us to be at our best,” Bounou told reporters on Sunday.

“[But] we are thoroughly prepared. We got better and better every game and I’m sure we will be in good shape,” he added. “We want to make our people happy.”

Spain sticks to ‘football philosophy’

Spain, for their part, will have to deliver a much improved performance after losing to Japan in their last outing.

La Roja gave a masterclass in passing during the first 45 minutes of that match, but made defensive blunders in the second half, with coach Luis Enrique’s men conceding twice within six minutes. They only avoided leaving the tournament altogether due to a superior goal difference with Germany.

The midfield central defender Rodri said his side will not change their tiki-taka approach just because of the loss, but has focused on learning from their mistakes.

“We have learned from our mistakes and we will try to avoid them, but we are not going to change our football style for those mistakes… it is not good to change our football philosophy.” We’re sticking to that,” Rodri told reporters on Sunday.

He also promised not to take Morocco lightly, which is 15 places below the 2010 champions.

“[They are] one of the top teams in Africa. So I think they are a very, very strong team,” said Rodri. “You can see the names they have there, the players they have with quality, with power. I think it’s going to be very, very tough.”

Wednesday’s game is the second time Spain and Morocco have played each other in a World Cup.

Their previous meeting was in 2018, when the sides drew 2-2 in a group stage meeting.

The winner of this week’s game will play against Portugal or Switzerland on December 10.