In El Salvador, army surrounds town to root out gang

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) – More than 2,000 soldiers and police surrounded and sealed off a city in El Salvador on Sunday to search for street gang members accused of murder.

The large-scale encirclement of the city of Comasagua is the latest example of the government’s heavy-handed tactics to wipe out street gangs. Anyone entering or leaving the city was interrogated or searched.

President Nayib Bukele wrote in his Twitter account that members of the MS-13 gang were still in Comasagua, about 30 km southwest of the capital San Salvador.

Bukele asked Congress to grant him extraordinary powers after gangs were blamed for 62 murders on March 26, and that decree has been renewed every month since. It suspends some constitutional rights and gives police more powers to arrest and detain suspects.

So far, the emergency decision has resulted in the arrest of 53,485 people, 47,893 of whom have been charged.

Under the state of exception, the right of association, the right to information about the reason for an arrest and access to a lawyer are suspended. The government can also intervene in the phone calls and mail of anyone they consider suspicious. The time that a person can be detained without charge has been extended from three days to 15 days.

According to human rights activists, young men are often arrested based on their age, appearance or because they live in gang-dominated slums.

El Salvador’s gangs, estimated to number some 70,000 members, have long controlled parts of the territory, extorted and murdered with impunity.

PART: