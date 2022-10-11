In Denmark, Syrian man gets 3 years for money laundering

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – A Danish court on Tuesday convicted a 29-year-old Syrian man for money laundering and sentenced him to three years in prison after he smuggled 74 million kroner (nearly $10 million) into neighboring Sweden.

The man, identified only as a resident of Sweden, acted as a mule and repeatedly drove over the Oresund Junction, a tunnel and bridge connecting Copenhagen to Malmö, Sweden’s third-largest city. Each time, he hid about 2 million kroner ($261,000) in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Between January and June, the man, who confessed to the crime, collected the money in Copenhagen and left for Sweden in a car with Swedish number plates. He was followed by the Police Special Crime Unit. The origin of the money was unknown.

When he was arrested, the police found nearly 2.9 million kroner ($379,000) on him. It was not immediately known when he was arrested.

“This is a serious form of socially destructive crime, which is extremely important to stop and crack down,” prosecutor Halit Sert said. He called the sentence “sufficient.”

Three others are suspected of money laundering, according to the public prosecutor.

