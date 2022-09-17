In charts: education around the world

Progress in providing quality education to children around the world by 2030 is lagging far behind the target. The proportion of pupils completing primary secondary school (usually aged 12-15) has increased in recent decades, but remains a minority in poorer countries.

Efforts to increase the proportion of children attending school have increased, but have often not been accompanied by improved learning. Many children fail to acquire basic reading and math skills, making it impossible for them to progress to secondary school and pushing many to drop out of education.

“Learning poverty” has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving children all over the world, especially those from poorer backgrounds and without access to parental support or the internet.

Funding for education is generally limited. Governments account for the largest share, and those in low-income countries invest a much more modest share of GDP than their wealthier counterparts.

Much of the cost of education is paid by families, especially in low-income countries, further increasing inequality.

Donor funding for education is modest and lags far behind international development aid for health and other sectors.