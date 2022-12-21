In case where Antioch father and son are accused of molesting children in foster home, one takes a deal while the other readies for trial

MARTINEZ — A former California correctional officer has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to molesting a girl who was under his father’s car at a foster home in Antioch while his father awaits trial for allegedly assaulting four victims .

Simon Chavez Jr., 34, was sentenced to six years in prison in a plea deal that was finalized last June, court records show. He pleaded not to contest any charges of molesting a girl under the age of 14 and is expected to be released in 2024.

Meanwhile, Chavez Jr.’s father, Simon Chavez Sr., 68, faces dozens of felony charges and awaits trial in 2023. At a trial last week, attorneys confirmed his trial is tentatively scheduled for April 24 with a preparatory conference a week rather to confirm it.

The two were charged in 2019 and additional charges were added the following year. At their 2020 preliminary hearing, it was revealed that Chavez Jr. admitted to a Contra Costa County Children and Family Services employee that he had kissed a teenage foster child, but that foster children were still coming to Chavez Sr.’s home. were brought to Bear. Ridge Way in Antioch for the next six years.

Chavez Sr. is accused of sexually assaulting four girls, and Chavez Jr. was originally accused of sexually assaulting two girls, including the girl he admitted to kissing. One of the victims reported being abused by both father and son, according to police.

A girl known in court records as Jane Doe 1 told police that Chavez Jr. started making sexual advances towards her when she was eleven. The abuse began soon after and lasted until she turned 17 and left the foster home. One day, when Jane Doe was 1 13, Chavez Sr. Chavez Jr. inside while raping her, police testified. He started to get angry, grabbed the girl and took her away. But instead of taking her to safety, Chavez Sr. the girl to his own bedroom, she later told police.

“(Chavez Sr.) said she was going to do to him what she did to Simon Jr.”, Antioch Police Detective Kelly Inabnett testified at the preliminary hearing. From that moment on, Chavez Sr. raping the girl at least once a week for the next four years, Inabnett testified.