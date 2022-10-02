MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to voters.

Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands live in small villages, several days by boat from the nearest town. Amazonas, Brazil’s largest state, is three times the size of California, but has only about a third of the population of Los Angeles. More than half of the cities cannot be reached by road at all, and some are hundreds of miles from the state capital, Manaus.

Even in Manaus, a sprawling municipality of 2.2 million inhabitants, logistics is a challenge. On Saturday, The Associated Press accompanied election workers who set up a polling station in the Bela Vista do Jaraqui community, a three-hour boat ride from the city.

“Not a single candidate has appeared here during this campaign,” João Moraes de Souza, a local fisherman and small farmer, told The Associated Press. “If no one comes during the campaign, you can imagine afterwards.”

One of the election officials was Ana Lúcia Salazar de Souza. Due to the distance, her team, including police officers, would spend the night in makeshift accommodation and return to Manaus on Sunday after the afternoon voting ended.

“There are many difficulties,” she said. “But participating in this citizenship process makes all the sacrifices worth it.”

Collecting votes in the remote region of the Javari Valley in Amazonas is even more difficult, but less so in recent years thanks to the efforts of Bruno Pereira, the Indigenous expert killed this year next British journalist Dom Phillips.

Until 2012, the only voting centers in the region were in the city of Atalaia do Norte. That year, a mayoral candidate distributed gasoline to about 1,200 indigenous people from the Javari Valley indigenous area so they could make the multi-day trip downriver to vote.

However, the candidate had not provided enough fuel for the return journey. They were stranded for weeks on the riverbanks without proper sanitation, leading to a rotavirus outbreak. Five Kanamari babies died and about 100 people were hospitalized.

At the time, Pereira headed the local office of the Brazilian Bureau of Indigenous Affairs. He provided them with food and water and coordinated a quarantine to prevent the virus from reaching the indigenous villages. Later, he and local indigenous leaders developed a plan to transport electronic voting machines to remote villages.

“Bruno wrote all the technical parts,” Jader Marubo, then president of the local indigenous association, told the AP.

Villages in the Javari Valley area got their first polling stations in 2014. To deliver a voting machine to the most remote village, Vida Nova, election officials usually fly a small plane from Manaus to Cruzeiro do Sul, a city in the state of Acre. There they board a helicopter for the final leg. It’s a 1,000-mile round trip to reach a town of 327 voters, in a country with an electorate of more than 150 million people.

But in a democracy, every vote counts – underlined by the latest polls indicating that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could take a first-round victory without a runoff on October 30 against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

This year, the territory of the Javari Valley has seven voting centers, accounting for 1,655 indigenous voters. In August, the Regional Electoral Authority building in Atalaia do Norte was renamed Bruno Pereira. ____

Maisonnave reported from Rio de Janeiro.

____

Associated Press climate and environmental awareness receives support from several private foundations. Read more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

PART: