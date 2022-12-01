In America, racism is in the water

In a recent interview, Gisele Fetterman, activist wife of Democratic Pennsylvania senator-elect John Fetterman, drew attention by stating that “swimming in America is historically very racist.”

“If you look at drowning statistics,” she explained, “it tends to affect kids of color because they don’t have access.”

Conservative outlets were quick to label Fetterman’s comments as “bizarre“, but she was right: being black kids three times as likely to drown as white children in the United States, and that ratio rises to more than five times as likely to deaths in the pool mainly.

And all because access to swimming pools, uncontaminated reservoirs and other bathing locations – as well as water fountains and public faucets – has long been restricted by race in this country. Racism is literally in the water in America.

Black communities did not always have a negative relationship with water in general and swimming in particular.

Many communities along Africa’s west coast have long been known for their excellent swimmers and expert fishermen. For some of them, surfing has been a common pastime for hundreds of years. Only in the context of slavery were waterways transformed from sources of life, livelihood and recreation to places of danger and death for black people.

During American slavery, waterways were a double-edged sword as a source of both freedom and risk. Underground Railroad conductors like Harriet Tubman would lead

those who escaped slavery across rivers and creeks, which both helped to shed the dogs that followed them of their scent, and served as natural landmarks on the path to freedom. Two major rivers – the Ohio River and the Rio Grande – served as physical boundaries between North and South, and thus between freedom and slavery. Crossing these rivers meant navigate the dangers of fugitive patrols, hostile terrain and drowning.

But it was after the end of slavery and the cessation of the brief period of Reconstruction that American racial oppression focused entirely on access to water.

During Jim Crow and segregation, access to clean, safe water was heavily controlled. Swimming pools and drinking fountains became very public displays of racial oppression. Black people, including children, faced violent reprisals for even attempting to access white-only pools or fountains.

This racist denial of entry is what Fetterman is alluding to in her comments: the legacy of generations of black people vulnerable to drowning because of unequal access to swimming facilities. It was these practices of segregation – not Fetterman’s acknowledgment of history – that were truly “bizarre.”

And from the Jim Crow era to the present day, the lack of access to clean water has caused immense suffering and loss for black communities, far beyond drowning deaths. The ongoing water crises in Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi, two predominantly black cities, illustrate this clearly.

It is no coincidence that the victims of these two of the most serious water crises in the US are predominantly black. Statistics from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) not only show that communities of color are more likely to be of color unsafe drinking waterbut also that these communities are less likely to get federal funds improve water safety.

The same seems to be true when it comes to flooding.

Black people in America have long been disproportionately affected by flooding. The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and the New Orleans flood caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005—two of the worst natural disasters in American history—both devastated black communities. Nearly 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, flooding in the US continues disproportionate impact

Black neighborhoods and this disparity is about to get bigger climate change hits communities of color the hardest.

There are several important lessons to be learned from the long and sordid history of what I consider “water racism” in America.

First, the many instances where water has inadvertently turned into a lethal weapon against black people in America show that neglect can be just as destructive and deadly as actual malice, especially when combined with systemic racism. Flint’s water crisis was caused by fraud and corruption

– it was a direct result of criminal action. The situation in Jackson, which is currently being investigated by the EPA however, seems to have been caused not by criminal actions by city officials, but by their lack of concern for the health and well-being of the black residents they were supposed to serve.

Second, policymakers and institutions often refuse to learn from disasters that claim black lives and destroy black communities – however large they may be. Indeed, the failure of levees and flood defenses that exacerbated the effects of the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 did not lead to preventive measures that could have saved New Orleans from the same fate some 80 years later. In the same way, the crisis in Flint created no urgency for Mississippi lawmakers to solve the growing water crisis in their backyard.

All this shows that defeating water racism in America, as is the case with all other aspects of systemic racism in this country, requires far-reaching, targeted, political and institutional reform.

Gisele Fetterman made the supposedly “outlandish” comment about water being racist in America, while discussing how her husband opened the swimming pool at the governor’s mansion to the public while he served as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. While the gesture undoubtedly made a difference to the lives of local residents who were allowed to use the facility, on an individual level such actions may be nothing more than a drop in the ocean of American racism and its manifestations in our waters.

Preventing more Flints or Katrinas or individual drownings will require large-scale action to combat racial income inequality, ensure equal access to public infrastructure, and mitigate environmental degradation that disproportionately affects communities of color.

America actually has the necessary technological and economic resources to quickly clean all of its water sources from pollutants, build effective levees to prevent flooding in any high-risk city, and ensure that all of its children have access to safe swimming facilities. Unfortunately, however, it will take much longer and more targeted cleanups to rid our waters and our land of the pollution of racism. And it’s still not certain whether our country is finally ready to begin that much-needed spring cleaning.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial view of Al Jazeera.