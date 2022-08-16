In Alaska, Sarah Palin’s Political Comeback Stirs Debate Among Voters

The new ranking system has confused some Republicans who claim it is weakening their vote. Ms Palin has encouraged supporters to rank her – and she alone.

Establishment Republicans have urged party voters to rate Ms. Palin and Mr. Begich in the top positions, fearing that Ms. Peltola, the Democrat, could pave a path to victory. Should Mr. Begich or Ms. Peltola prevail in the special election, a win for either could give a significant boost to momentum and brand awareness.

In Wasilla and the nearby town of Palmer, several voters still remembered the days when Ms. Palin competed in beauty queen pageants and played on the high school basketball team. Some said they admired how she never seemed to lose her down-to-earth personality, even when her star was on the rise, and how she always seemed willing to strike up a conversation at the local grocery store or Target.

And many had not forgotten 2008, when Mrs. Palin leapt to the national podium as Senator John McCain’s running mate and appeared to take on a new and unrecognizable personality. Her anti-establishment language has since come to define the Republican Party, and other candidates have followed suit.

Some Alaskans see her status as a far-right celebrity as an asset, as do a few callers to “The Mike Porcaro Show,” a conservative talk radio show. They argued that Ms. Palin would be able to draw attention to Alaska in a way that a lesser-known newcomer to Congress would not.

But her fame probably cost her support as well. “Now she likes to be in the spotlight with all these cheeky comments and stuff,” said Jim Jurgeleit, 64, a retired engineer who said he voted for Ms Peltola.