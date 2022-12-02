In a hilarious moment, Mike Tindall jokes that he is going to “get the Budgy Smugglers Out” during an interview

He has launched his own range of Budgy Smugglers after wearing the revealing swimwear on the UK version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

And Mike Tindall, 44, couldn’t help but plug in the swimsuit during an awkward interview with his wife Zara on Friday’s Sunrise.

The former former rugby union star said he would slip into the reveal slip on his current trip to South Australia, where the couple attend the Adelaide 500 motor racing event.

Mike Tindall joked that he was going to “get the parakeet smugglers out” while visiting Adelaide in a very awkward interview on Sunrise on Friday (pictured with his wife Zara and Mike Beretta from Sunrise)

When asked by Sunrise’s Mark Beretta what the couple will be doing during their stay, Zara said they hoped to enjoy a wine tasting, before Mike chirps in and says ‘we’re going to get the Budgy Smugglers out today’ which led to laughter from the whole trio.

Mike launched his own line of tight swim shorts after his appearance on I’m A Celebrity UK.

While in the jungle, he was accused of wearing his wife’s bikini bottoms while taking a dip in the creek.

His new range comes with cheeky slogans including ‘nibble my nuts’ and ‘Vanilla Mike’, with all proceeds donated to charity.

Mike shared a photo of the limited edition range on his Twitter page on Tuesday after revealing that his team had been working on it while he was at camp.

Princess Anne’s son-in-law, 44, was joined by wife Zara, 41, for the live chat from the Adelaide 500, where the royal couple are ambassadors

Saucy: The former rugby player left little to the imagination after squeezing into the bright tropical swimwear for a dip in the camp creek during his time on the show

They retail for £35 ($63) a pair and profits go directly to Cure Parkinson’s to support their research into a cure for the disease.

Mike caused quite a stir when he stuffed his muscular body into a brightly colored tropical swimsuit for a swim in the camp creek and little to the imagination

Zara and Mike often travel to Australia. On their latest tour, they ring in the New Year 2020 in Sydney with an A-list audience including Rebel Wilson.

Small suitcases! Mike Tindall is launching his own range of Budgie Smugglers following his I’m A Celebrity 2022 creek cameo in the little logs – with all proceeds donated to charity

The pair have often spoken of their fondness for Australia as the country is close to their hearts.

They met in Sydney’s bar in 2003 as Mike was ‘drowning his sorrows’ after being dropped from England’s World Cup squad and Zara on a gap year.

Talking about their plans for this trip on Friday, the pair revealed they were excited to see Adelaide for the first time.

“We only came in yesterday, so haven’t explored yet,” Mike said.

‘Rugby tours never came here before. Last year they brought in the Wallabies here.

“It’s a great wine region, so I’m sure we’ll be tasting a lot.”

Olympic equestrian Zara has previously said she is ‘considering moving to Australia’, telling Australia’s Women’s Weekly in 2019 that she would move ‘if the opportunity arose’ (Zara pictured second from right with Rebel)

Zara also revealed that the couple will be heading back to the UK with the royal family for Christmas before returning Down Under for the Magic Millions in January.

Olympic equestrian Zara has previously said she is “considering moving to Australia,” telling Australian Women’s Weekly in 2019 that she would move “if the opportunity arose.”

Early January is gloomy here [in their home of Gloucestershire in England] so it’s nice to be able to go and have a little sun,” she said.

“I like the Australian lifestyle and the opportunity to get up early, go to the beach – especially for the kids,” Mike told the magazine.