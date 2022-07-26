In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel’s coast
Israel’s Antiquities Authority said Monday it discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa.
The coin bears the image of the constellation Cancer behind an image of the moon goddess Luna.
Experts say the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, who reigned between the years 138-161 AD. It is part of a series of 13 coins featuring the 12 constellations and one of the entire zodiac wheel.
The antiquities authority said it was the first time such a coin had been found off the Israeli coast.
“These finds, lost at sea and lost from view for hundreds and thousands of years, are remarkably well preserved,” said Jacob Sharvit, director of the Maritime Archeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority. He said some of these discoveries are rare and complete “pieces of the historical puzzle of the country’s past”.
Israeli archaeologists find treasure in ancient shipwrecks
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Quote: In a first coin-bearing zodiac found off the coast of Israel (2022, July 26), retrieved July 26, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-coin-zodiac-israel-coast.html
This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.