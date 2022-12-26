In 2023, hundreds of British elderly people will be checked for dementia through a new pilot

Hundreds more people will be checked for dementia as part of a new specialist service being trialled across the country, the NHS has announced.

Care home residents will be proactively assessed for the condition by specialist nurses and other healthcare professionals through 14 new pilot projects to be rolled out in the new year.

During the pandemic, there was a significant drop in dementia diagnoses, leading to fears that more people are living with the condition without access to proper support and advice.

But experts say the new trial will help reduce the number of missed cases.

There are multiple diseases that cause dementia, which is classified as the decreased ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with daily activities (file photo)

As part of the local dementia campaigns, GPs share a list of residents of care homes without a diagnosis of dementia.

What is Dementia? Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a category of symptoms characterized by behavioral changes and gradually declining cognitive and social skills. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, but other dementias include vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is believed to be caused by the abnormal buildup of proteins in and around brain cells. According to predictions from Alzheimer’s Research UK, one million people in the country will have dementia by 2025, doubling to two million by 2050.

Staff involved in the pilot will check with the care home to see if the individuals listed have memory problems and residents will be offered a full face-to-face examination.

They will then assess a resident’s medication use and talk to friends and family to determine if they have dementia.

Following a £900,000 investment from NHS England, two pilots will be launched in each of England’s seven regions from January.

In a successful trial in Norfolk, 100 care home residents received face-to-face assessments, with 95 people diagnosed with dementia.

A relative of one of the residents who received a diagnosis as a result of the trial said it “gave her peace of mind.”

Professor Alistair Burns, National Clinical Director of Dementia for NHS England, said: ‘The pandemic has obviously had an impact on the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with older people seeing fewer people to protect themselves against Covid-19.

‘The NHS is committed to ensuring that those who have developed dementia during the pandemic receive a diagnosis, as it will open doors for further support for people and their families suffering from this heartbreaking disease.

‘There are many things we can do in the NHS to care for and support people when they are diagnosed, and more importantly there is support for their families and carers too.

There are several diseases that can cause dementia. Many are associated with an abnormal buildup of protein in the brain. This buildup causes nerve cells to malfunction and eventually die (stock image)

Higher blood pressure at night ‘may increase risk of Alzheimer’s’ Men who have higher blood pressure at night than during the day are 1.6 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia, a 2021 study found. Researchers followed a sample of Swedish men in their 70s who had higher blood pressure at night than during the day — known as “reverse dipping.” They were compared to men of the same age who had higher daytime than nighttime blood pressure, which is considered normal. After monitoring both sets of men for dementia symptoms, they found that reverse dipping especially increased the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, and of dementia as a whole. read more

‘So if you notice someone has symptoms over the holidays, encourage them to see their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen, the sooner the NHS can support them.’

The latest figures from the NHS show that 451,992 people in England have been diagnosed with dementia, 2.8 per cent more than last year.

References to memory services have now returned to pre-pandemic levels with 301,218 in 2021/22, data shows.

Mark MacDonald, Associate Director of Advocacy and System Change at Alzheimer’s Society, said: ‘Diagnosing dementia is crucial to unlocking the right care and support, so we are pleased that NHS England is prioritizing the diagnosis of people through this initiative in nursing homes.

‘Knowing that someone has dementia can transform their care, ensuring they get the right support and that families and carers get the information and guidance they need even after a diagnosis.

“We know that the vast majority of those who have been diagnosed with dementia see this as a positive step, albeit one that can often be life-changing. If successful, we want this pilot to be rolled out across England as soon as possible and we aim to improve diagnosis of dementia for everyone, both in and out of care homes.”

Mental health nurse Laura Hudson, 45, of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, was diagnosed with dementia in her mother Pam, a former nurse, 80, thanks to the pilot.

She said, “She was a general nurse for 20 years, but people who knew her then wouldn’t recognize her now.

“She wouldn’t eat if you didn’t force her to eat.” She wouldn’t drink unless you made her.

“I am so relieved and happy that she has been diagnosed with dementia because it makes people realize that they need to dig a little deeper with her. If you ask her if she’s okay, she’ll say she’s fine, but sometimes you have to ask a little more to get to the bottom of it.

“She’s getting good care where she is, but the diagnosis gives me peace of mind that if she needs to go to the hospital, she’ll be treated well there.”

Read more stories like this…

Video games for dogs can help aging dogs’ brains beat dementia

Higher blood pressure at night ‘may increase risk of Alzheimer’s’

Watching TV increases risk of dementia, study suggests