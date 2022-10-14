Improving phosphorus recycling from sewage sludge

PhD student Lena Heinrich also took her samples in the Münchehofe wastewater treatment plant to study the formation of vivianite. Credit: Lena Heinrich



Phosphorus is an important raw material, especially as a fertilizer for agriculture. But in water bodies, it deteriorates the water quality. Phosphate precipitation has therefore been one of the core processes in municipal wastewater treatment plants since the 1980s. Phosphorus is bound with salts in the sewage sludge. But because this raw material is also becoming increasingly scarce, it must be recovered there. This can be achieved, for example, when it is present in bound form as vivianite. Researchers from the Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) have investigated which factors promote the formation of vivianite and thus increase the amount of recoverable phosphorus.

There are many good reasons to recycle phosphorus: Rock phosphates are becoming more and more polluted and supplies depend on a few countries. Therefore, since 2014, it has been on the list of “critical raw materials” of the European Union. And the German government also passed the Sewage Sludge Ordinance in 2017: Under this regulation, larger plant operators must ensure that the phosphorus in sewage sludge is recovered by 2032.

Precipitation in sewage sludge can produce vivianite – an iron-phosphorus compound from which phosphorus can be recycled relatively easily. “But until now it was not clear what conditions in sewage treatment plants promote the formation of vivianite. We are also interested in this for lake recovery, where precipitation of phosphorus from water is also used to reduce nutrient load and thus improve water quality. improve.” explained IGB researcher Michael Hupfer, who led the study. The team analyzed the properties and composition of sludge samples from 16 wastewater treatment plants, as well as the process parameters of the plants, to determine the factors influencing the formation of vivianite.

A high iron content promotes the formation of vivianite – a high sulfur content reduces it

High iron content was found to be the most important factor in promoting the formation of vivianite. High sulfur content, in turn, reduced the formation of vivianite. “There are sulphur-containing and sulphur-free precipitants. We have been able to show by comparison that the use of sulfur-containing precipitants can increase the sulfur content in the sludge and thus counteract the formation of vivianite. influence on phosphorus recycling,” said IGB PhD student Lena Heinrich, lead author of the study.

Adjusting the conditions can make a difference: in the 16 wastewater treatment plants, the proportion of phosphorus bound in vivianite ranged from about 10% to as much as 50%. This range shows great potential to increase the yield of vivianite.

“For us as aquatic ecologists, the findings are very important because ferrous precipitants are also candidates for restoring eutrophic or nutrient-contaminated lakes. The efficiency of an iron salt addition is much greater if it leads to the formation of stable vivianite in the sediment, which then – perhaps one day – will also be available for phosphorus recovery,” said Hupfer.

The study appears in Science of the total environment.

