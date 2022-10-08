‘Important for the victims’: Former Liberian rebel leader Kamara faces trial in Paris

The trial of former Liberian rebel leader Kunti Kamara begins Monday in Paris. French authorities are prosecuting Kamara, who is accused of rape, murder and torture during the country’s first civil war in the 1990s, under universal jurisdiction.

Kamara was arrested in France in 2018 after an NGO representing some of the victims filed a complaint.

“This trial is important and gives real hope, because today in Liberia we have still not tried a single person involved in the civil war,” said Sabrina Delattre, a lawyer for the civil parties to the trial. “It is very important for the victims to know that sooner or later these people abroad will be confronted with their past.”

The trial will shed light on some of the darkest parts of Liberia’s history; two civil wars that took place between 1989 and 2003 killed about 250,000 people.

Kamara was a leader of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO), an armed group that opposed former Liberian President Charles Taylor. He is accused of human rights violations in the northwest of the country for a period of five years from 1992 to 1997.

A French investigating judge collected numerous incriminating testimonies. However, Kamara denies the allegations.

“Since the beginning, Mr Kunti Kamara has indicated that he has nothing to do with these events, that he is not involved in the crimes of which he is accused,” said Marilyne Secci, the defendant’s lawyer. “He has said from the outset that he is an ULIMO soldier, but at no point has he committed torture or crimes against civilians.”

The process will take several weeks. If found guilty, Kamara could face life in prison.

Click on the player above to view the full report.