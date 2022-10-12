Impeachment vote gives Dems chance at Washington House seat

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A vote to impeach former President Donald Trump led to a result the Washington Democrats had sought in vain for years: the ousting of longtime Republican U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat covering the southwest corner of the state.

The 3rd congressional district, which now has an open seat heading into November, is an important race for both sides as the House is up for grabs in an environment of increasing polarization.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent rose from the crowded August top two, leaving the moderate Republican incumbent in third. Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has not endorsed a candidate in the race and has not said how she plans to vote.

Where the 22% of voters who voted for Herrera Beutler in the primaries will be the key to who ultimately prevails, said Mark Stephan, an associate professor of political science at Washington State University-Vancouver.

“While Republicans continue to dominate the 3rd district, they are divided in their perspectives,” he said. “This is a Republican neighborhood and will be for a while. But there is now a small chance for the Democrats.”

The former president won just 38% of the vote statewide in 2020, but narrowly won Southwestern Washington’s 3rd district with 50.6% of the vote. In comparison, Herrera Beutler won over 56% in her race that year.

With an “America First” Republican candidate and a rural Democrat now the choice of voters, Stephan said “the polarization of the rest of the country can be visualized in the 3rd district.”

A recent debate in Vancouver, the largest city in the district, showed the huge difference between the two candidates, with Gluesenkamp Perez saying Kent is too extreme for the district and Kent contradicting that she would be a stamp for the Democrats.

Kent, a former Green Beret who is a regular on conservative cable and podcasts, has called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and an investigation into the 2020 election. He has also been called to sanction the FBI after the Trump home search. in Mar-a-Lago for classified documents.

He railed against the shutdown of COVID and vaccine mandates during the debate, calling the vaccine “experimental gene therapy” and saying Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, “must be held accountable.”

“Does anyone else here feel like they’ve just been on YouTube for a month?” Gluesenkamp Perez asked the crowd, saying Kent’s comments “do nothing to heal our country”.

Kent replied that the loss of his wife, a Navy cryptologist who was killed by a suicide bomber in Syria while on a mission to fight Islamic State in 2019, was “because our ruling class, Republicans and Democrats, has consistently opposed the American people.” lied to keep us occupied with wars abroad.”

“That’s why I’m skeptical of our federal government,” he said.

Gluesenkamp Perez — who runs a car shop with her husband just across the border in Portland, Oregon — said that as a small business owner in a rural part of the district, she’s more in tune with voters. She supports access to abortion and policies to combat climate change, but is also a gun owner who said she opposes a ban on assault rifles, although she does support raising the age at which such weapons can be purchased to 21.

“I’m not your typical Democrat,” she told the crowd. “We need to get people in Congress who fix things, not people who start flame wars.”

Kent said Gluesenkamp Perez will “vote in the final step” with Democrats.

“How is your 401k now, what does your future look like for your kids? Very bleak,” he said. “We can’t have two more years of Democrats at the helm. I’m going there to have a check and a balance on Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.”

Kent has had to raise ties with right-wing extremists all along campaign, something Gluesenkamp Perez pointed out during the debate, saying he wanted to ban immigration “to ensure a white majority”.

“This nonsense that I am a white nationalist is absolutely despicable,” Kent objected. “I’ve fought for this country for over 20 years, I’ve put my life in the hands of minorities and people of every race and creed and sexuality, and they’ve put their lives in my hands.”

Ron Moon, 79, attended the debate wearing a red “Fire Pelosi” hat with a Joe Kent button attached. Moon said he had voted for Herrera Beutler in previous elections, calling her the “lesser of two evils.”

Her impeachment vote after the US Capitol attack was the last straw: “That was the end,” he said. “I never thought of supporting her again.”

Nearby, 70-year-old Nancy Everly wore a shirt supporting Gluesenkamp Perez and a necklace of Scrabble tiles that read “Vote.”

“I have to support a candidate who is pro-choice,” she said. “We can’t go backwards.”

The ballots will be sent to the state’s nearly 4.8 million registered voters by Oct. 21, including the more than 499,000 in the 3rd congressional district. Because Washington is a mail-voted state and ballots only need to be in before Election Day, it often takes days for the final results in close races to be known as ballots arrive at provincial election offices throughout the week.

