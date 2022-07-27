Impeachment backing Republican rips Dems for backing his primary rival

A Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump is ripping Democrats on their heels for backing his main rival MAGA.

“I’m tired of hearing the hypocritical bulls**t that the Democrats are the pro-democracy party,” GOP Representative Peter Meijer told Politico.

The site reported on growing dissatisfaction among Democratic ranks on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s decision to meddle in the Republican primaries — boosting MAGA, vote-refusing candidates, over GOP moderates.

Rep. Peter Meijer fights for his political survival as he faces Trump-backed John Gibbs (pictured) in a Republican primary in Michigan next Tuesday

One of those races comes to a close on Tuesday, when Meijer — one of only 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s second impeachment — faces John Gibbs, who has been approved by the Republican ex-president, in a Michigan primary.

The DCCC spends nearly half a million dollars to show ads called Gibbs “too conservative” and pointed out that he was “selected by Trump to run for Congress.”

While the ads may seem critical, they are supposed to act as a dog whistle for pro-Trump Republican voters, raising Gibbs’ profile against incumbent Meijer.

Legislators’ own contributions help fill the DCCC’s coffers.

“No race is worth compromising your values ​​in that way,” Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democratic member of the House selection committee dated Jan. 6, told Politico.

“Many of us are facing death threats for trying to tell the truth about January 6,” she continued. “To have people who encourage candidates tell the same kind of lies that caused January 6 and that continue to endanger our democracy is just mind-boggling.”

Minnesota Democratic Representative Dean Phillips echoed Murphy’s sentiment.

“It’s dishonorable, and it’s dangerous, and it’s just damn wrong,” he told Politico, adding that Democrats accelerated the GOP’s removal of “really honorable and brave Republicans.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, who ran for his state’s open U.S. Senate seat, said on Fox Wednesday afternoon that “playing in these primaries is really separate from what the average people are going through.”

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger — a Jan. 6 fellow committee member who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment — called the move “disgusting” and said he also feared such antics would erode the Republican party.

“You will let election deniers win. So while I think a certain number of Democrats really understand that democracy is under threat, don’t come to me after you’ve spent money supporting a voter denier in a primary, and then come up to me and say, “Where are all good Republicans?” he told CNN on Tuesday.

A reporter tried to ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre whether Democrats are spending money on MAGA candidates on Tuesday, pointing out that President Joe Biden had said on Monday that “you can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-democracy.” be,” but she would. t speak directly to the question.

Even without Democratic interference in the GOP primaries, Meijer would have a tough reelection bid.

After the realignment, his district has become much friendlier to Democrats.

Biden would have won Michigan’s new 3rd congressional district by nearly nine points.

Democrats have re-elected Hillary Scholten, a former Justice Department attorney, as their candidate.

She lost to Meijer in 2020 by 6.2 points.