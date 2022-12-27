Impatient Penner leads Broncos’ open coaching search

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer, but it was Tuesday that general manager Greg Penner really took over the franchise.

Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach, but that Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.

“Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the most typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said. “Obviously, the relationship between the general manager and the head coach is critical and George will be closely involved in this search process for a new head coach and we’ll make sure he’s a good fit there.”

Penner, his wife, Carrie Walton-Penner, and his father, Rob Walton, purchased the team for $4.65 billion, a world record for a professional sports franchise. Limited partners include former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The team has proven to be more of a fixer than the new owners expected.

The Broncos have had a 4-11 season and quarterback Russell Wilson has had the worst season of his career after signing a $245 million extension before Game 1.

“When we bought this great franchise in August, this is not the season we expected,” Penner said, adding, “I want to personally apologize to our fans and to all of Broncos country. We know we must be better and we will. .”

The Broncos have extended their playoff drought to seven years, mainly due to an offense that averages less than 16 points per game.

Hackett became the fifth coach in NFL history to not make it past his first season. He is being replaced by interim coach Jerry Rosburg after Ejiro Evero, a candidate for the full-time job, turned down the temporary offer, suggesting that he would be more helpful these last two weeks simply by keeping his role as defensive coordinator. .

The new head coach will have to find a way to fix Wilson and establish an offensive identity to match the team’s stingy defense.

Penner said he wanted to wait until after the season to decide Hackett’s fate, but that all changed when the Broncos were beaten 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Adding to the Broncos’ embarrassment, guard Dalton Risner, the team’s Walter Payton man of the year, shoved backup quarterback Brett Rypien to the sidelines and linebacker Randy Gregory threw a punch at Rams lineman Oday Aboushi during slams. of hands after the game, resulting in a one. -Suspension of the game.

That debacle alone wasn’t what got Hackett fired with three years and more than $12 million remaining on his contract, but it accelerated the talks that led to his firing.

Penner said he “didn’t go into this week thinking it was a time where we were going to make a change. But after seeing the effort we put in on Sunday, some of the things that were happening off the field, I just felt like it was time to make a decision”.

Paton said he still thinks Hackett is “a great football coach” but “it just didn’t work out here.”

“And that’s up to me,” Paton added. “I take full responsibility for where we are as a football team. I brought the head coach; I brought most of the players. Those are my decisions, and there is no one to blame but me.”

So why, Penner was asked, does he maintain such faith in both his general manager and quarterback given their terrible performances in 2022?

“So the decision to have Russ here was a long-term one,” Penner said. “This season has not lived up to their standards or expectations. We did see some glimpses of (vintage Wilson) in recent weeks. He knows that he can play better. We know that he can play better. And we know he’s going to do the right job in the offseason to be ready for next year.”

Penner said he and his general manager have daily conversations “and he recognized early on that there are a couple of decisions that haven’t worked out the way he hoped. But I understand his thought process. He understands the work that needs to be done this offseason and I’m going to rely on it a lot as we go forward and make these changes.”

The Broncos aren’t limiting their search to seasoned NFL coaches even though their last three hires have been first-time head coaches who were fired before their contracts were up.

“It certainly helps, but it’s not necessary,” Paton said of previous experience as an NFL head coach. “We are going to keep an open mind during this search.”

Paton said he’s not necessarily looking for a quarterback whisperer, either.

“That’s not why we’re getting a new coach, to turn Russ around,” Paton said. “It’s about the whole organization, it’s about the whole football team. He is not a player. It’s not about whether or not Russ can be fixed. We think he is, we do.

