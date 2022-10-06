Impact that killed the dinosaurs may have triggered a ‘mega-earthquake’ that lasted weeks to months

Artwork depicting a dinosaur’s experience of the Chicxulub impact. Credit: Hermann Bermudez



About 66 million years ago, a 10-kilometer-long asteroid hit Earth, leading to the extinction of the dinosaurs. New evidence suggests that the Chicxulub impact also triggered an earthquake so large it shook the planet weeks to months after the collision. The amount of energy released in this “mega earthquake” is estimated at 1023 joules, which is about 50,000 times more energy than was released in the 9.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Sumatra in 2004.

Hermann Bermúdez will present evidence of this “mega earthquake” at the upcoming GSA Connects meeting in Denver on Sunday, October 9. Earlier this year, Bermúdez visited outcrops of the infamous Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) mass extinction frontier in Texas, Alabama and Mississippi to collect data, complementing his previous work in Colombia and Mexico, presenting evidence of the cataclysmic impact documented.

In 2014, during fieldwork on Colombia’s Gorgonilla Island, Bermúdez found spherule deposits — layers of sediment filled with tiny glass beads (as large as 1.1 mm) and shards known as “tektites” and “microtektites” that formed during an asteroid impact. . These glass beads formed as the heat and pressure of the impact melted and dispersed the Earth’s crust, ejecting small, molten globs into the atmosphere, which then fell back to the surface under the influence of gravity as glass.

Globe deposits on Gorgonilla Island. Credit: Hermann Bermudez



The rocks on the coast of Gorgonilla Island tell a story from the bottom of the ocean – about 2 km down. There, about 3,000 km southwest of the impact site, sand, mud and small ocean creatures gathered on the ocean floor when the asteroid hit. Layers of mud and sandstone up to 10–15 meters below the seabed experienced deformation of soft sediment preserved in the outcrops today, which Bermúdez attributes to the shaking from the impact.

Faults and deformations from shaking pass through the globular layer that was deposited after the impact, indicating that the shaking must have taken weeks and months for these fine-grained deposits to reach the ocean floor. Just above those globular deposits, preserved fern spores signal the first recovery of plant life after the impact.

Bermúdez explains: “The part I discovered on Gorgonilla Island is a fantastic place to study the K-Pg boundary because it’s one of the best preserved parts and it was deep in the ocean, so it wasn’t affected. by tsunamis.”

Distorted globular layer on Gorgonilla Island, Colombia, showing seismicity persisted for weeks or months after impact. Credit: Hermann Bermudez



Evidence of deformation from the mega-earthquake has also been preserved in Mexico and the United States. When exposed to El Papalote in Mexico, Bermúdez observed signs of liquefaction — when strong shaking causes water-saturated sediments to flow like a liquid. In Mississippi, Alabama and Texas, Bermúdez documented faults and cracks likely related to the megaquake. He also documented tsunami deposits on several outcrops left by a massive wave that was part of the cascading catastrophes resulting from the asteroid collision.

Bermúdez will lecture on evidence for the mega-earthquake at the GSA Connects meeting in Denver on Sunday, October 9. He will also present a poster about his observations of tsunami deposits and earthquake-related deformation on Monday, October 10, which will be available in English, Spanish, Italian, French and Chinese. Discussing his research, he emphasized the important role collaboration has played in visiting and studying so many outcrops that tell the story of this extreme event in Earth’s history.

