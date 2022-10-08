Imogen Thomas enjoys fun family day out with her two daughters for the Paw Patrol Awards in London

Imogen Thomas enjoyed a fun family day out with her two daughters Ariana, nine, and Siera, six, as they posed alongside cartoon characters at the Paw Patrol Awards.

Hosted at the Soho Hotel in central London on Saturday afternoon, the former big brother contestant, 39, wore a green knit sweater and paired it with a striking metallic green skirt.

The Welsh model bared her slender legs over the chilly fall weekend with the shimmering miniskirt that also featured a thigh split, keeping her outfit fun and young for the occasion.

She also wore a black YSL quilted shoulder bag with gold chain, to match her statement Prada chunky black leather boots.

To keep it simple, she wore her gorgeous chocolate brown locks in a natural wave and the warm tone complimented her flawless makeup.

Her fluttering eyelashes could be seen from some distance and her radiant smile showed how happy she was to spend the day with her two little ones.

She shares her daughters with ex-boyfriend Adam Horsley with whom she broke up in 2018.

Also joining the fun festivities this weekend was model and TV host Vogue Williams, who brought her four-year-old son Theo, who she shares with husband and ex Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

She wore a gorgeous blue print midi dress and a pair of cream ruffled boots, while sporting her sleek hair in a straight style.

TOWIE star Saffron Lempriere wore a polka-dot cropped dress and kept her blonde locks in a classic Hollywood curl.

Fellow TOWIE cast member Shelby Tribble, 29, who has a baby boy with co-star Sam Mucklow, 30, came to the event without the little one.

She stunned in a chic all-black ensemble, wearing a satin v-neck top, black leather pants and an elegant Chanel chain shoulder bag.

She completed the look with a pair of square toe boots and sported her choppy brunette hair in a bouncy blow-dry style.

Essex-born Lauren Goodger also appeared at the London hotel, dressed in an all-brown outfit, perfectly matching her balayage hair and beige Louis Vuitton scarf.

Former I’m A Celeb contestant and Miss Universe Great Britain Amy Willerton, who has one child, looked sultry at the cameras as she posed in her turquoise vest, bare shoulder and mauve pink boob tube top underneath.

Her incredibly warm brown long locks looked amazing as they fell over her shoulders and near her waist.

TOWIE girls reunite! TOWIE star Saffron Lempriere wore a polka-dot cropped dress and kept her blonde locks in a classic Hollywood curl, while Shelby Tribble (right) wore all black