Socialite couple Imogen Russell and Shadi Kazeme are set to get married soon after getting engaged last April.

Russell, the daughter of billionaire businessman David Russell, will wear a Pallas Couture gown, while her future wife, a commercial project manager, will grace the aisle in a P. Johnson suit.

The union will be bittersweet after the pair were forced to make an unofficial union on the deathbed of Kazeme’s father who wanted to see the wedding.

He died that same night after losing his battle with lung cancer.

“We are not legally married, but my father was unwell and he was getting worse,” Kazeme told the Herald Sun.

The lovebirds will tie the knot at St. Michael’s Church in Melbourne before taking the party and their 180 guests to Carousel, The Herald Sun reported Tuesday.

She continued, “We had this date booked for a while. Imogen and I were driving home from the hospital in the car one day and said, “Do you want to do something quick?”

“He was very excited about the wedding and he loved her, they were very close.”

Kazeme went on to say that both of their families could get an exemption and come together in a small ceremony at her father’s hospital bedside.

He tragically passed away that same night after seeing his family together for the last time.

Russell and Kazeme met through mutual friends and hit it off when they realized they shared the same family values.

Their first date was “cute,” Kazeme said, revealing that they shared margaritas in an Elwood Blathers parking lot.