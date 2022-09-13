Imogen Anthony reveals the status of her relationship with ex boyfriend Kyle Sandilands

<!–

Imogen Anthony has shared a candid update on her relationship with her ex, Kyle Sandilands.

The 31-year-old reality star was asked by a fan during a question and answer session on Instagram Stories if the couple still talk to each other.

“Still speaking to Kyle. Or no?’ the fan asked, and Imogen replied, “Closer than people think.”

The couple had ups and downs after their breakup, with Imogen previously saying Kyle was “dishonest” to her about wanting to settle down.

“I wish he had been more honest with me and her leading up to this, because we’re still trying to “settle” so I can also move on with my own life, which in my opinion has been ‘not fair, and pulls I still often carry the emotional ‘what have I done’ card with me,” she says online.

Imogen and Kyle were together for eight years, but Kyle never questioned the former model.

The media titan, 51, announced his shock of the Big Brother VIP star on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in November 2019.

He told audiences that the couple “didn’t live together for months” and that their relationship “had run its course.”

“We haven’t been together for a few months. Unfortunately it has run its course,’ he said.

Kyle started dating Tegan Kynaston after his divorce from Imogen and they got engaged over the Christmas break in Port Douglas last year.

Kyle started dating Tegan Kynaston after his divorce from Imogen and they got engaged over the Christmas break in Port Douglas last year. They welcomed son Otto with Tegan to a Sydney hospital last week.

The outing comes just days after Kyle welcomed son Otto with Tegan at a Sydney hospital.

Last week, Kyle stated on his KIIS FM radio show that he and Tegan were in a “love bubble” while spending time with baby Otto.

“We just keep looking at him and then we look at each other and smile and one of us has a tear rolling down,” Kyle admitted.