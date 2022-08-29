Imogen Anthony flaunts her cleavage in plunging suit at Parliament House

<!–

Imogen Anthony made sure all eyes were on her as she attended a charity lunch at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday.

The 32-year-old model looked sensational as she stepped out in a deep green and navy wool blazer that showed off her plunging neckline.

Imogen chose to wear her blonde locks down in images shared on Instagram.

The blonde bombshell embellished her striking look with what appeared to be an emerald green ring.

Imogen later shared a photo of her new boyfriend’s back. It is not known whether he accompanied her to the charity event.

Imogen previously hid her new husband’s identity on Instagram by posting photos of his face, hidden or cut from the frame.

However, the man’s face was revealed after the pair were spotted in Sydney’s Paddington last week.

“This is not where I parked my car,” she wrote alongside an image shared on Instagram

The outing comes after Imogen’s ex Kyle welcomed Sandiland’s son Otto with fiancé Tegan Kynaston at a Sydney hospital.

Kyle recently stated on his KIIS FM radio show that he and Tegan were in a “love bubble” while spending time with baby Otto.

“We just keep looking at him and then we look at each other and smile and one of us has a tear rolling down,” Kyle admitted.

“The baby is completely safe but because Tegan has had a cesarean section she has to keep an eye on that, but she is doing well,” he added.

Imogen and Kyle were together for eight years, but Kyle never questioned the former model.

The media titan, 50, announced his shock of the Big Brother VIP star on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in November 2019.