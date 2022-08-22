Imogen Anthony dons sexy lingerie as she rides NAKED boyfriend and smacks his behind

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is known for her bold, often R-rated social media posts.

But on Monday night, Kyle Sandilands’ ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony risked an Instagram ban when she posted one of her raunchiest videos to date.

In the racy footage, Imogen is seen in black lingerie and a cowboy hat sitting on top of her heavily tattooed, naked boyfriend.

In the racy footage, Imogen Anthony can be seen jumping around in black lingerie and a cowboy hat as she sits atop her heavily tattooed, naked boyfriend. Both pictured

The blonde bombshell, 31, then appears to simulate riding him as she repeatedly slaps his bare bottom with a leathery BDSM paddle.

At one point you see Imogen laughing with joy as she slaps his butt again and again before the stout gentleman flinches.

His red raw ass was on full display for Imogen’s 199,000 followers.

Imogen’s wild antics were soon inundated with comments, with Married At First Sight star Tamara Djordjevic writing “HOT” alongside the dazzling images.

Meanwhile, it seems that Selling Sunset’s Tina Louise couldn’t get enough of Imogen’s toe-curling antics.

“Here for the 5th swipe tho…” she wrote next to the message.

The blonde bombshell, 31, then appeared to simulate riding him as she repeatedly slammed his bare bottom with a leathery BDSM paddle

At one point, Imogen is seen laughing with joy as she slaps his butt over and over before the stout gentleman recoils.

His red raw ass was on full display for Imogen’s 199,000 followers.

Imogen’s wild antics were soon inundated with comments, with Married At First Sight star Tamara Djordjevic writing “HOT” alongside the dazzling visuals.

Imogen’s post comes after she stepped out with her mysterious new beau in Sydney last week.

The pair looked smitten as they stayed close to each other and crossed the street together.

Imogen previously hid her new husband’s identity on Instagram by posting photos of his face, hidden or cut from the frame.

Imogen’s racy post comes just days after her ex Kyle Sandilands welcomed his son Otto with fiancé Tegan Kynaston at a Sydney hospital.

The radio titan stated on his KIIS FM radio show that he and Tegan were in a “love bubble” while spending time with the newborn.

“We just keep looking at him and then we look at each other and smile and one of us has a tear rolling down,” Kyle admitted.

Imogen is known for her bold, often R-rated social media posts

Imogen and Kyle were together for eight years, but Kyle never questioned the former model.

Kyle, 50, announced his shocking split from the Big Brother VIP star on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in November 2019.

Kyle started dating Tegan after his split from Imogen. They got engaged over the Christmas break in Port Douglas last year.