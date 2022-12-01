‘Imminent large-scale attack’ on Ukraine feared as Russian bombers mass at air base

Russia appears to be preparing for another large-scale airstrike on Ukraine, with dozens of bombers gathered at a major air base.

Two dozen Tu-95 and Tu-160 long-range bombers have gathered at the Engels-2 airbase, near the city of Saratov, alongside fuel tanks, support vehicles and repair supplies.

Analysts say crates — likely ammunition boxes containing Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles — are also visible near the plane, suggesting a full-scale attack on Ukraine is “imminent.”

The attack will almost certainly aim to destroy Ukraine’s already battered electricity and water network, which has been bombarded in recent weeks with cruise missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones, causing people to freeze in their homes.

A large-scale airstrike on Ukraine’s power grid is feared after two dozen long-range bombers (file image) were spotted at a major air base

Images of the airport were taken on November 28 and first published by Germany’s Der Spiegel.

Arda Mevlutoğlu, a military analyst, told the magazine, “The unusually high number of bombers on the platform is an indication of an increase in operations, if not an imminent full-scale attack.”

Ukraine has braced for more Russian airstrikes with at least two nationwide airstrikes warnings this week that were subsequently called off.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also warned during his speech on Sunday that Russia is planning more attacks.

He told viewers in his nightly speech, “We understand that the terrorists are planning new attacks. We know this for a fact.

And as long as they have missiles, unfortunately they will not calm down.

Ukraine is currently experiencing power outages and a lack of hot water after Russian missile attacks on its power plants and pumping stations

Zelensky said the week ahead could be as difficult as last week, when attacks on power infrastructure exposed Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian forces invaded in February.

Our armed forces are preparing. The whole country is getting ready,” he said. ‘We have worked out all scenarios, also with our partners.’

NATO leaders are currently meeting in Romania to discuss the next phase of support to Ukraine, with advanced missile defense at the top of the agenda.

Alliance head Jen Stoltenberg and US officials have suggested talks are underway to give Patriot anti-aircraft guns to Kiev.

The missile batteries are adept at shooting down incoming missiles, but are complex and difficult to operate, meaning they often come with an experienced crew.

For example, when Germany has loaned Patriot batteries to Slovakia and Turkey in the past, it has also provided troops to operate the weapon.

That complicates the picture in Ukraine, due to fears that Russia might try to target the patriots and could end up killing NATO personnel, potentially triggering a war between global superpowers.

Ukraine has called on its allies to urgently deliver air defense systems that can be used to protect its critical infrastructure or risk another refugee crisis

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and now head of the Security Council, warned yesterday that NATO would make itself a “legitimate target” by supplying the weapons.

He wrote on Telegram: “If…NATO equips the zealots in Kiev with NATO personnel with Patriot complexes, they will immediately become a legitimate target…

“I hope the impotents of the Atlantic understand this.”

Kiev says about 50 percent of its energy infrastructure has been damaged, including a third of its power generation capacity, leading to blackouts across the country.

Entire cities, including the capital Kiev, are plunged into darkness for hours or days at a time, even as temperatures dip below freezing.

Stoltenberg has accused Putin of trying to “weapon the winter” and lure a new wave of refugees into Europe after failing to achieve victory on the battlefield.

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s Western allies have vowed to continue to support the country “however long it takes” to achieve victory.