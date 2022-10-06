Immigration will vex Biden no matter who controls Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a recent White House ceremony honoring Hispanic heritage in the US, President Joe Biden spoke about how immigration has defined the nation and should be celebrated.

“We say it all the time, but that’s who we are,” Biden said. ‘That’s the nation. We are a nation of immigrants.”

Biden promised himself to “fix our immigration system for good”. He tackles short-term issues such as reuniting migrant families separated during the previous administration and tackling blockages in the asylum system. And his border officials have been working to ease the chaos along the US-Mexican line.

But an increasingly divided nation can’t agree on what a longer-term solution to the system should look like – fundamental questions like should more immigrants come in, or fewer? And the future of key policy does not lie with the White House or with the outcome of the midterm elections, but with the courts.

Just Wednesday, a federal appeals court ruling left the fate of more than 600,000 immigrants, known as “dreamers,” who came to the US as children, in limbo. Biden said he would do everything he could to help them, but warned it wasn’t all his fault.

“While we will use the tools we have to enable dreamers to live and work in the only country they know as home, it has been a long time since Congress passed permanent protections for dreamers, including a path to citizenship.” Biden said in a statement. pronunciation.

The political background to all these challenges is grim.

One in three American adults believe in an effort is underway to replace Native Americans with immigrants for electoral gains, according to an AP-NORC study. Republicans running for Congress are using mid-term campaign ads to warn of an impending “invasion.” Some GOP leaders have switched to busing or fly border crossings into Democrat-run areas as a political game to raise awareness of what they believe to be ongoing chaos at the border.

Democrats, for their part, say they want to create a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came here as children, and they want policies that reflect the US’s role as a refuge for those fleeing persecution. But they can’t agree on what that should look like.

And all the while, economists say the country needs more workers, not less, to meet its labor needs.

Biden, who a . inherited hardened system oriented by Donald Trump keeping immigrants out has undone many of Trump’s most controversial policies. He has worked to speed up asylum processing and increase the number of refugees allowed to enter the US

And despite record numbers of arrivals in recent months and all those overheated campaign toolsborder stations are currently largely free of the chaotic scenes that have sparked outrage in recent years – migrants crawling under a bridge or small children crammed behind fences.

Congress has repeatedly tried – and failed – to improve the nation’s torn immigration system, with several proposals rushed through the House and Senate only to see them collapse, often spectacularly.

Despite the court’s latest ruling on dreamers, it’s doubtful Congress will be able to pass any substantive legislation to protect a new generation of immigrants, such as the Deferred Action for Children’s Arrival program a decade ago. road to legal status in the Obama administration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed to the most recent bills passed by the Democrat-led House but languished in the Senate, where Republicans are able to filibuster to block bills in the evenly divided chamber.

“House Democrats have passed the Dream and Promise Act twice: to finally provide Dreamers with a permanent path to citizenship,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Senate Republicans must join us in immediately passing this urgent, necessary, House-passed legislation and send it directly to President Biden’s office.”

Since action in Congress is unlikely, the president will have to find ways to innovate if he wants to improve the status quo, proponents say.

Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, acknowledged the “very real and undeniable challenges” Biden faces, especially as migrants arrive in record numbers. But he says the government is failing to meet the moment.

“I have found that this administration, especially the White House, is neither creative nor open to creative approaches to help,” he said, speaking on migration issues beyond the border.

Debate on the DACA program took so long that many of those children are now in their mid-thirties and have children of their own who are American citizens. And the limbo continues after Wednesday’s court ruling.

If the program is ultimately terminated by the courts, Biden is considering possible executive steps to provide the dreamers with some safeguards, according to government officials familiar with the plan and who have spoken with the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss preparations.

The Trump administration claimed that DACA denied jobs to Americans by allowing migrants to crowd them. That idea has been refuted by economists and is not shared by a majority of Americans. According to AP-NORC, two-thirds believe the country’s diverse population makes the US stronger, and far more in favor than opposed to a path to legal status for DACA recipients.

But the deep concern expressed by some Americans helps explain how the issue energizes those who oppose immigration. And the idea of ​​disorder at the US-Mexico border also animates those on both sides of the debate.

Even as officials encounter more migrants than ever at the border, there is now a lull in the kind of shocking unrest that has defined recent years.

US customs and border officials say changes to their processing system deserve at least some credit for increased efficiency and improved communication with Mexican officials about when and where migrants are coming.

“A lot of thoughtful, detailed and meticulous work is being done to manage this flow,” said Commissioner Chris Magnus. He said migrants are thoroughly vetted and screened, and careful steps are being taken to ensure they follow the right immigration routes.

Critics, including some Democrats, say the government is letting too many people into the country and should deport or detain more.

“If you don’t deport people, they will see the border as a speed bump,” Representative Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told Fox News. “We have to deport people. We need to deport people who shouldn’t be here.”

In total, migrants have been displaced 1.8 million times since the start of the pandemic under a well-known health authority as Title 42, which allowed the government to deport immediately asylum seekers as long as their country was considered safe.

Although Biden at the end of March agreed to end the programit has been provisionally continued under a court order.

Sergio Gonzales, executive director of the Immigration Hub, a nonprofit advocating immigration reform, said whether the rule eventually falls or stands, migrants will continue to come to the border because they live in impoverished, dangerous countries and make a calculation that will continue. worse than the journey, “even if there is a danger in that too.”

The US is still trying to reconcile the Trump-era family divorces as many as 5,500 children were taken from their parents. So far, only about 600 families have been brought together, in part because of significant roadblocks erected under Trump.

Lee Gelernt, attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union who denounced the divorces and manages the reunions, said that while the Biden administration has “worked constructively” to reunite families, he is concerned that the separations — international news when they happened — have been largely forgotten. “The truth is, there are still hundreds of little children who are not with their parents.”

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

