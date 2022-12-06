Immigration reform has ALREADY hit a wall: Republicans want security over DACA citizenship

Republicans in the Senate are not expressing optimism about the chances of passing immigration reform in the lame duck session before the next Congress.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema revealed Monday that they have reached an agreement on a flexible framework on bipartisan immigration reform, with trade-offs for both Democrats and Republicans.

And while Democrats are eager to pass reform, Republicans ruled out moving through immigration reform in the lame duck session before the next Congress in January.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told DailyMail.com he would do ‘everything in his power’ to prevent immigration reform from passing the Senate.

“There will be no immigration reform,” said Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Venezuelan migrants walk along the US border fence after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico

Border Patrol agents collect trash while apprehending a group of immigrants from Mexico and Central America near the US-Mexico border on December 1, 2022 in McAllen, Texas.

Other senators considered potentially obtainable votes said they had not yet read the framework. “I haven’t looked at it yet, no,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. “I started looking at it, I haven’t gotten into the details,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Senator Rob Portman, another possible ‘yes’ vote, told DailyMail.com he had not looked at the new framework but “I support immigration reform, the border is obviously in crisis and needs to be strengthened.”

The Ohio Republican said any deal would have to be “bipartisan” and should focus on “expanding Border Patrol and increasing their pay.”

The deal, which extends Title 42 by one year, should be approved by Dec. 21, the day the Covid-era health restriction that allows for immediate removal ends.

The deal grants a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, immigrants brought into the country illegally as children known as Dreamers, and bolstered due process rights for some immigrants to make Democrats happy and faster removal and bolstered enforcement. border security for Republicans.

When asked if he would be willing to support a path to citizenship for Dreamers in exchange for a strengthened application, Portman declined to restate his position. “I’d like to see it all together,” he said.

“I think the debt limit will pass, but immigration would be a pretty heavy lift,” said Senator Mitt Romney, predicting that Congress would come together to pass a funding bill to increase the debt limit before of the December 16 deadline that would trigger a government shutdown.

House Republicans have toyed with the idea of ​​refusing to agree to raising the debt ceiling without a bill to improve border security.

Under the agreement, asylum processing facilities would serve as detention centers and more attorneys would be available to defend immigrants. But if immigrants fail to establish a “credible fear” in their initial interview, they will be removed more quickly.

Meanwhile, Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Michael Bennett, D-Colo., are reportedly negotiating more limited legislation that follows a House-passed bill to provide a path to citizenship for some farmworkers. undocumented.

But even Sen. Chuck Schumer wouldn’t commit to an immigration deal while his party still has control of the House and Senate.

‘Senators Sinema and Tillis are speaking and I welcome people to discuss it. It’s something you know, we’d obviously really like to do. And we hope those talks come to fruition.

‘Why can’t Republicans work with us in a bipartisan way to get immigration reform done?’ asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during her daily briefing. “What we have seen from them are political tricks. That’s what they do […] We have found solutions.

In the House, right-wing Republicans are even less willing to reform US immigration policy, where a backward system often leaves asylum seekers waiting up to five years for their application to be processed.

The leader of the Republican Party, Kevin McCarthy, has said that he will not introduce immigration reform until he considers that the border is safe.

“I cannot support immigration amnesty of any kind,” Rep. Andy Biggs, challenging Rep. Kevin McCarthy to his right as a speaker, wrote on Twitter. ‘The latest Senate proposal rewards millions of lawbreakers with citizenship and would send a message to the world that now is the time to enter the United States illegally. This would further exacerbate Biden’s border crisis.”

Still, the Democratic-led House is tackling a series of immigration-related bills this week.

On Tuesday, the House voted 220-208 to pass the Veterans Service Recognition Act, which would allow certain deported veterans to get their green cards back and encourage foreign-born service members to apply for citizenship.

Later this week, the House will vote on the Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment Act (EAGLE), which would phase out country-by-country green card limits in favor of employment-based migration.

The White House supported both bills on Tuesday, but critics say the EAGLE Act is designed to help Big Tech import foreign workers.

Congressional Black Caucus immigration task force chair Yvette Clark, DN.Y., spoke out against the bill because she says it would help Chinese and Indian green card applicants at the expense of Africans and Caribbeans. .

The end of Title 42 comes as numbers show illegal immigration encounters at the southern border reached one of the highest numbers in October, ranking third after April and May earlier this year.

Migrant crossings in fiscal year 2022 reached 2.8 million, breaking the previous annual record by more than one million, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The start of fiscal year 2023 came as CBP reported encounters with 230,678 migrants at the southern border.