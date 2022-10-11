IMF warns high inflation will persist longer in UK than similar economies

High levels of inflation will last longer in Britain than in almost all other advanced economies, the IMF warned as it targeted Kwasi Kwarteng’s unfunded tax cuts.

Inflation in the UK will also be highest in the G7 by the end of 2023, while in the 19 eurozone member states, only Slovakia would have higher inflation by the end of 2023, the fund forecast on Tuesday, putting debt at the feet. from the chancellor.

Kwarteng, who will travel to Washington this week for the IMF’s annual meetings, faces charges that his tax policy will force the Bank of England to raise interest rates to offset inflationary pressures.

Rather than boosting growth, the IMF made it clear that there was a serious risk that government policy would cause a deeper downturn if inflation had been kept too high for too long.

In its biennial World Economic Outlook, the fund said that Kwarteng’s fiscal package came too late to be included in the forecast, but that it “complicated” the fight against inflation.

The UK forecast showed a slowdown in growth from 7.4 percent in 2021, to 3.6 percent in 2022 and just 0.3 percent in 2023. The IMF said it would have “somewhat” on its 2023 growth rate estimate. increased if it had been aware of the “mini” Budget earlier, but that would have also increased inflation.

The fund predicted that inflation in the UK would remain high at 6.3 percent by the end of 2023, more than any member of the eurozone except Slovakia.

But when it published the report, the IMF praised the British government for recognizing the error of its ways and taking action to rectify the situation.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, told the Financial Times that since the “mini” budget was thrashed by both the IMF and the financial markets, “the good news is that the British government has really sent all the right signals about the having their Budget passed on by OBR…so all these things are going in the right direction”.

But he added that that did not make it easy for the government. “Markets look at these high debt levels, they see interest rates rising, they think, ‘well, it’s getting harder to sustain the high debt levels’ [and] the debt should decrease,” said Gourinchas.

Countries should not follow the UK’s lead, he added. “Doing otherwise will only prolong the struggle to bring inflation down, risk negating inflation expectations, increasing borrowing costs and fueling further financial instability, complicating the task of fiscal, monetary and financial authorities alike. as recent events have shown.”

The criticism marks a continuation of the very public concealment by the IMF of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic strategy. In the wake of the budget statement at the end of last month, the IMF has issued a highly unusual statementand said it was “closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK” and that it “did not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages”.

The IMF’s comments came as it released global forecasts highlighting the risk of the global economy sliding into recession, with a global growth forecast for next year being the lowest since 2001, excluding the year of the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 crisis.

It said there were a range of challenges facing the global economy, ranging from China’s zero-covid policy, the need to raise interest rates to fight inflation, and the war in Ukraine that is pushing up food and energy prices.