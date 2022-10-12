IMF urges governments to rein in spending or risk investors’ mistrust

Governments must place more importance on keeping their finances in order or risk undermining the confidence of bond market investors who buy their debt, the IMF warned.

Rising interest rates and high inflation have increased the importance of countries building resilience in their public finances so they can deal with a more “shock-prone” world, the IMF said in its annual Fiscal Monitor publication Wednesday.

In a reversal of the message of previous years, the IMF dropped its appeals to governments to borrow more, as higher debt was no longer appropriate as interest rates had to rise to deal with the widespread inflation threat.

Vítor Gaspar, head of fiscal policy at the IMF, said: “In a world prone to shocks, the tradeoffs facing fiscal policymakers are much more difficult than before.”

Policies that offered broad support to lower energy and food prices for all were expensive and ineffective, the IMF said. Instead, governments should only provide targeted and temporary cost-of-living support to the most vulnerable. The rest of the world must also help the poorest countries to cope with higher food costs.

“For poor countries concerned about food security, the compromises are literally a matter of life and death,” Gaspar added.

He acknowledged that the recommendations for politicians were difficult to put into practice. But rising interest rates would increase the cost of paying down government debt, while any benefit of inflation in reducing the debt burden would provide only a temporary reprieve.

“When people adapt” [to rapidly rising prices], inflation premiums are reflected in the interest costs for paying off the government debt and . . .[investing]in government bonds is becoming less attractive,” he said.

Governments should not fight against monetary policymakers who tried to beat inflation.

“Fiscal consolidation sends a strong signal that policymakers are aligned in their fight against inflation,” the report said, adding that the adjustment would keep inflation expectations more anchored and put central bankers in a position where further rate hikes were not necessary.

Tax hikes and austerity measures were a better alternative than losing investor confidence. The report stated: “Although politically difficult, gradual and steady fiscal tightening is less disruptive than an abrupt pullback due to loss of market confidence.”

The words sounded like a thinly veiled criticism of the UK’s recent ‘mini’ budget, which included unfunded permanent tax cuts equivalent to nearly 2 percent of national income.

However, Gaspar preferred to focus on the steps ministers had taken to allay market concerns, praising the UK government for working with its economic institutions and promising a deal by the end of the month. have a budget plan ready. He said he was “reassured” by the British government’s ambition to restore budget credibility.

He was also unwilling to directly criticize Germany’s broad energy support of up to €200 billion, saying the package was too recent with the fund “unaware of the details”.