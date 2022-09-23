Ime Udoka banned for one year following ‘multiple violations of conduct rules’
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka suspended for one year after ‘multiple code of conduct violations’ and also fined ‘significant’ after affair with female employee: Owners meet media for first time
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens says the organization has a duty of care to women in their building following the Ime Udoka saga, amid a spate of ‘rampant bulls***’.
Udoka, the Celtics’ head coach, was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season for violating team policies.
Udoka is said to have had an affair with a female employee in the Celtics organization.
During his press conference, Stevens said Udoka will incur a ‘very significant financial penalty’ in addition to his enforced sabbatical.
“We have a lot of talented women in our organization and I thought yesterday was really hard on them,” Stevens said of the rumor and innuendo surrounding Udoka and potentially involved parties.
‘Nobody can control Twitter speculation and widespread bullshit, but I think we have a responsibility to make sure we’re there to support them.’
Stevens met the press along with Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck on Friday morning
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season