Ime Udoka banned for one year following ‘multiple violations of conduct rules’

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens says the organization has a duty of care to women in their building following the Ime Udoka saga, amid a spate of ‘rampant bulls***’.

Udoka, the Celtics’ head coach, was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season for violating team policies.

Udoka is said to have had an affair with a female employee in the Celtics organization.

During his press conference, Stevens said Udoka will incur a ‘very significant financial penalty’ in addition to his enforced sabbatical.

“We have a lot of talented women in our organization and I thought yesterday was really hard on them,” Stevens said of the rumor and innuendo surrounding Udoka and potentially involved parties.

‘Nobody can control Twitter speculation and widespread bullshit, but I think we have a responsibility to make sure we’re there to support them.’

Stevens met the press along with Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck on Friday morning