Ime Oduka: Celtics female staffer hits out at ‘disgusting’ social media speculation

Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad has criticized the incessant speculation on social media surrounding the identity of the female employee who had an ‘inappropriate’ relationship with coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka was this week handed a one-year suspension by the team – as well as a ‘significant financial penalty’ after ‘multiple code of conduct breaches’ – but it was decided to keep the name of the woman involved secret.

Some have argued that this has led to unfair speculation online and has drawn more innocent women into the rumors, a point echoed by Pflugrad — himself a Celtics employee.

Amanda Pflugrad (right) is a Celtics reporter who has been drawn into online rumors

Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for having a relationship with an unnamed employee

“As a woman in the Celtics organization, it has been heartbreaking to watch the last few days unfold,” she wrote on Twitter Friday.

‘To see uninvolved people’s names being thrown around the media, including mine, with such carelessness is disgusting. This is a setback for women in sport who have worked hard to prove themselves in an industry they deserve to be in.’

Alongside the post, she added: ‘It’s time to talk about this issue and to my female colleagues, I see you and I’m always here #womeninsports.’

Over the past few days, fans have taken to social media in an attempt to find out the identity of the woman, with various conspiracy theories being widely shared.

This has, unsurprisingly, led to various innocent parties having their reputations tarnished, and Stephen A. Smith is among those urging the team to share more information.

Pflugrad has slammed the ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘disgusting’ rumors flying around the web

She is one of many female employees in the organization who have been drafted

“At this particular time… Ime Udoka is an unemployable person,” he said on his ESPN First Take show. “But the outrageous part, I would argue, is primarily due to the fact that the story was leaked and we are now discussing it publicly.

‘The woman who chose to have a consensual relationship with him is not in conflict [of team policy]? He is mentioned and put on the street – we don’t know who she is.

‘What about the other women in the Celtics organization who have been victimized because wrong assumptions have been made [about] their involvement? If you knew exactly who it was, it would ease the worries of all the other women who have had their names paraded out on the streets. What about them?’

According to Athleticssome members of the Celtics learned of Udoka’s relationship in July, and team officials were initially led to believe the relationship was consensual.

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck came down hard on his suspended head coach

Boston Celtics head coach Udoka, pictured with his longtime fiancee, actress Nia Long

However, sources told the publication that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments to her, prompting him to launch internal interviews.

Team president Brad Stevens and Grousbeck spoke to the media on Friday and strongly reprimanded the now-suspended Udoka, noting that he was the only one facing punishment or reprimand.

According to Grousbeck, the organization’s players are ‘very concerned’ about the situation.

“We think our culture is very strong,” he added. ‘We are very proud of it. But this has shaken it. I don’t think there is a wider problem than the one we have spent several months uncovering.’

Stephen A. Smith was very upset with how the Celtics handled Udoka’s reported affair

Boston assistant Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim coach throughout the upcoming season

Smith took issue with how Grousbeck addressed the situation and made that much clear about First Take.

“I don’t want to give away what was said, but it was very, very alarming, very one-sided, and to me, based on this press conference, there is no reason on earth right now why Ime Udoka is still the head coach of the Boston Celtics, albeit a suspended,’ he said.

Joe Mazulla, a 34-year-old who served as a Celtics assistant last year, will be the interim coach for the 2022-23 season.