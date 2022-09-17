Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds reveals that he and wife Aja Volkman have separated

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds has revealed that he and his wife Aja Volkman have split after more than a decade of marriage.

The 35-year-old artist shared in a tweet posted Friday that he and Volkman would now focus on co-parenting the four children they share.

The couple previously announced that they would divorce years earlier, to reconcile later.

The ending: Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, 35, has revealed that he and wife Aja Volkman had split after more than a decade of marriage; seen in 2019 in Beverly Hills

“I’m sorry to say that Aja and I broke up after many wonderful years together,” Dan began his somber statement on social media.

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for supporting us with love and care all these years,” he added.

The former couple shares four children: daughter Arrow, 10; twin daughters Gia and Coco, five; and son Valentine, two.

Dan and Aja were married on March 5, 2011.

Family: The former couple shares four children: daughter Arrow, 10; twin daughters Gia and Coco, five; and son Valentine, two. He called them their ‘number one priority’

Turbulent: Dan and Aja were married on March 5, 2011. In April 2018, they announced plans to divorce, but revealed they had reconciled later in the year; seen in 2018 in Las Vegas

But in April 2018, just over seven years after they got married, the singer-songwriter announced that he was divorcing.

However, the two were initially able to work past their differences, and in November of that year he announced that they were still together and had chosen not to divorce.

He marked the news by releasing a new Imagine Dragons song, Bad Liar, which Aja co-wrote.

The Beginning: Reynolds started his popular band Imagine Dragons in Utah in 2008, after attending Brigham Young University; seen in August in Clarkston, Michigan

Reynolds started his popular band Imagine Dragons in Utah in 2008, after attending Brigham Young University.

The singer, who grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has publicly struggled with his faith over the church’s stance on homosexuality and its treatment of members of the LGBTQ community.

Last year he revealed in an interview with Attitude that he is now a “non-Mormon,” and later said he was not raising his children in any religious faith.