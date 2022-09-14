Images show daredevil divers leaping from an 88ft platform for a Swiss cliff-diving contest

Incredible footage has emerged of daring divers diving from platforms up to 27 meters high in Switzerland during an annual cliff-diving competition.

Nearly 10,000 spectators flocked to Red Bull’s adrenaline-pumping event last weekend on the shores of Lake Lucerne in the municipality of Sisikon.

Pictures of the two days contest show male and female participants dazzling flips and spins as they head towards the water.

LEFT: Gary Hunt from France captured taking the plunge. RIGHT: British diver Aidan Heslop won the men’s gold

The divers were judged on various aspects of their jumps, including the type of take-off they performed, the number of flips they were able to complete, and how they entered the water at the end.

The female divers jumped from a 22-meter-high custom platform that jutted out above the shimmering blue water, while the men jumped from a 27-meter-high ledge.

Aidan Heslop, 20, from the UK won in the men’s division, while Rhiannan Iffland, 31, from Australia took home gold in the women’s competition.

Heslop performed four ‘quality dives’ over the two days of competition, including one with four flips and three and a half twists that took him to a comfortable 40 point win over his closest rival, Gary Hunt.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series was founded in 2009.

The 88.5 ft height of the platform used during last weekend’s event is the height ceiling for the competition, with divers experiencing speeds of up to 52.8 mph (85 kph) during their three-second descent.

They also experience up to 10 times the force of gravity.

During each stage of the annual competition, divers must complete four dives, with their routines planned in advance.

Diver Iffland previously explained during an interview with the Irish examiner that if you take a wrong dive, it can be catastrophic.

“The impact can be quite strong. It can feel like a car accident,” she said.

In terms of what it feels like to dive from such heights, the athlete, who previously worked as a dive entertainer on cruise ships, added: “It’s very intimidating. I don’t think it feels any different today than the first time, with that uncertainty.

LEFT: Iris Schmidbauer of Germany prepares for an ‘armstand’ dive. RIGHT: Belarusian diver Yana Nestsiarava is photographed diving head down from the diving platform

“The skills are completely different and it takes a lot more confidence and mental capacity. It’s a big step up.’

Meanwhile, when questioned by Red Bull last year about why she loved cliff diving, Colombian athlete Maria Paula Quintero replied: “This is a good question. A few hours ago, standing on the 68.8 ft (21 m) platform, I asked myself, why am I here? Really, why am I here? – I was very scared and had too much adrenaline.

“It’s the feeling in the air that’s amazing. It’s the best feeling on earth for me. This feeling of adrenaline, this fear, and also the people here. For these reasons I love cliff diving.’

From the stunning cliffs of Sisikon, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series continues on September 18 to Polignano a Mar, Italy, for the grand finale on October 15 in Sydney.

For the final event, a 27-metre purpose-built platform will be built in the middle of Sydney Harbour.

Previous stops in the match, which started on June 4, were Bosnia, Paris and Copenhagen.

Maria Paula Quintero from Colombia makes a somersault during the nail biting competition

Matthias Appenzeller from Switzerland prepares for his dive with an ‘armstand’ to start

For the final event in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, a purpose-built 88.5 ft (27 m) platform is being constructed in the middle of Sydney Harbour. Pictured, Nikita Fedotov in Switzerland

Multiple images split together show Jessica Macaulay from Canada on one of her dives at the Swiss event