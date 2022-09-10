Images of young girls are being circulated on social media as predators discuss sick rape fantasies

<!–

Parents are urged to be vigilant as photos of young Australian girls are pulled from their social media sites and shared by predators discussing disgusting rape fantasies.

In one post, a girl of just eight is depicted on a kitchen bench with her legs crossed, with the image taken from a parent-run Instagram page from several years ago.

The image was recently circulated on Twitter by an account with numerous messages from underage girls.

Despite a new Commonwealth law introduced last year to help protect Australians online, the Online Safety Act 2021, neither the post nor the comments were banned meaning the post was not removed by the government’s eSafety Commissioner who issued the online security.

The image has been hashed with; cutgirls, sudden temptation and dreamgf.

Reactions to the photo are more vulgar.

“One of the sexiest girls I’ve ever seen,” commented one user.

‘I want to push those little legs open’ [devil emoji]said another.

“Dm lolita please send me,” wrote a third.

Reactions to the eight-year-old’s post were deeply disturbing. Despite a new law introduced last year – Online Safety Act 2021 – to help protect Australians online, neither the post nor the comments were banned

The account is followed by over 8,000 people and that account is hardly a unicorn, with many like it all over various social media platforms.

Lyn Swanson Kennedy, who works for Collective Shout – a group fighting against the sexualization of girls – said the eSafety agency is failing young Australians

Lyn Swanson Kennedy who works for Collective Shout – a group fighting against the sexualization of girls – told The Daily Telegraph the eSafety agency is abandoning Australia’s youngest.

“According to the eSafety Commissioner’s office, the words ‘I wanna force that tiny little legs open’, made in response to a (probably stolen and shared without permission) image of an eight-year-old Australian girl are not banned under the new federal health and safety law. online safety,” said Ms. Swanson Kennedy.

“We would like to know if the eSafety Commissioner endorses this response.”

Ms Swanson said that photos of minors on social media should be banned as the children cannot consent to their use.

A spokesperson for the eSafety Commissioner said that where the content does not meet the threshold for action, other methods can be used, such as marking the material with the social media platform on which it appears as violating their terms and conditions.

The eight-year-old girl’s post has since been removed by Twitter due to complaints.

In 2021, eSafety researchers took action against more than 12,000 URLs that accessed child sexual exploitation material.

The content included explicit and violent content of child sexual abuse and torture.