Image: Italy’s Stromboli erupts

Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2022), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO



A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted early Sunday morning, sending huge plumes of smoke and a lava flow into the sea. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured this image of the aftermath less than five hours after the eruption.

The eruption caused the partial collapse of the crater terrace, followed by large lava flows stretching out to sea and huge plumes of smoke rising hundreds of meters above the volcano. Italian civil protection authorities increased the warning from yellow to orange as the “situation of amplified volcano imbalance continues”.

This Sentinel-2 image has been processed in true color, using the shortwave infrared channel to highlight the new lava flow. Sentinel-2 is based on a constellation of two identical satellites, each with an innovative wide-band, high-resolution multispectral image sensor with 13 spectral bands for monitoring changes in the Earth’s land and vegetation.

The northernmost island of the Aeolian archipelago, located just off the northern tip of Sicily, the volcano Stromboli has erupted almost continuously for the past 90 years.

Provided by European Space Agency

