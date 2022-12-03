‘I’m very privileged’: Labuschagne claims another big slice of history

Marnus Labuschagne has etched his name alongside some of the greatest players in history after scoring a century and a double century in the same Test.

He became only the third Australian and eighth player overall to achieve this remarkable feat, making an unbeaten 104 before Australia declared over lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium. It followed his 204 in the first innings.

“I’ve only heard of the club,” said Labuschagne. “I haven’t really had time to think about it yet. And as a player you only know how special it is when time passes.

“You get those periods when you don’t earn that many hundreds and you miss out a few times. You’re like a dude, remember that day?