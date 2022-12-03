‘I’m very privileged’: Labuschagne claims another big slice of history

Marnus Labuschagne has etched his name alongside some of the greatest players in history after scoring a century and a double century in the same Test.
He became only the third Australian and eighth player overall to achieve this remarkable feat, making an unbeaten 104 before Australia declared over lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium. It followed his 204 in the first innings.
“I’ve only heard of the club,” said Labuschagne. “I haven’t really had time to think about it yet. And as a player you only know how special it is when time passes.
“You get those periods when you don’t earn that many hundreds and you miss out a few times. You’re like a dude, remember that day?
“I feel very privileged to even be mentioned with those players from that club.”
He has been added to the venerable list with Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, Graham Gooch, Brian Lara, Lawrence Rowe, Kumar Sangakkara and Doug Walters. Of the Australians, Chappell scored 247 not away and 133 against New Zealand in 1974 and Walters made 242 and 103 against the West Indies in 1969.
Elite company
Players score a double century and a century in the same Test
- Marnus Labuschagne (Australia): 204 and 104* against West Indies, Perth, 2022
- Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 319 and 105 v Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2014
- Brian Lara (West Indies): 221 & 130 v Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2001
- Graham Gooch (England): 333 and 123 v India, Lord’s, London, 1990
- Greg Chappell (Australia): 247* and 133 against New Zealand, Wellington, 1974
- Lawrence Rowe (West Indies): 214 and 100* v New Zealand, Kingston, 1972
- Sunil Gavaskar (India): 124 and 220 against West Indies, Port of Spain, 1971
- Doug Walters (Australia): 242 and 103 v West Indies, Sydney, 1969
Labuschagne now has 2849 runs at the impressive average of 59.31 in 29 Tests, scoring 50 or more in 22 innings. Don Bradman had passed the half-century mark 21 times in his first 29 Tests.
But to the cricketing gods who smiled broadly at him from a clear Perth sky, Labuschagne would have been a footnote in Australia’s second innings thanks to a thrilling match with the West Indies’ fastest bowler, Alzarri Joseph.