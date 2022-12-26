I’m the royal superfan who gave Louis a Paddington Bear card after a 300 mile round trip.

He presented Prince Louis with an adapted Paddington card during the royal walk yesterday.

The ‘superfan’ whose Paddington card delighted Prince Louis yesterday has spoken of his 300-mile round trip to Sandringham to see the Royal Family at Christmas.

Maths teacher Peter Wilkinson, 58, has made the festive pilgrimage from Leeds to Norfolk every Christmas for several years.

“I was at the front of the crowd and adapted a Paddington Bear card that I thought the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales would like,” he told MailOnline.

“When the royal family approached, I asked one of the royal aides to pass my card to Prince Louis, who obviously saw Paddington’s photo and asked for it himself.

The Paddington Bear card delighted young Prince Louis during the royal walk in Sandringham yesterday.

“He ran over to Kate with it and she read him the message inside, which was really nice and made it all worth it,” Peter said.

“I also gave flowers to the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex,” he added.

Peter explained that his affection for the late Queen and her family began at a young age.

“I’ve always been interested in the royal family ever since my parents gave me a commemorative item as a child,” said Peter, who teaches at The Grammar School At Leeds.

Until this year, Peter had been accompanied by his mother Barbara, but unfortunately she died this year, so he traveled alone this time.

“I stayed at a nearby Travelodge on Christmas Eve to make sure I got to Sandringham early at 6am, when they start letting people in,” he told MailOnline.

“I met several people in the crowd as we waited a few hours for the royal family to arrive; there is always a nice atmosphere.

Prince Louis, with the help of his mother Kate, shows Paddington’s card to a girl in the crowd.

Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Louis, Prince George and King Charles III attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church

“Because I’m a teacher I don’t have the freedom to attend as many royal events, but I usually attend the Sandringham flower show in the summer and saw the late queen’s coffin moved to Westminster Hall for her lie-in. the state

“Going further back, I was pleased to be able to present flowers not only to Queen Elizabeth, but also to Princess Diana.

“I think the Royal Family is an incredible asset to this country that we should all be very proud of.

‘I’m happy with the term superfan, but I wouldn’t take it to extremes, and believe me some people do!’