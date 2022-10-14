‘I’m the first professional boxer who is a virgin’: YouTuber on abstaining from sex

YouTube boxing cards always yield some interesting characters and Saturday night’s Misfits x DAZN card is no different.

Misfits boxing is a promotion company founded by YouTuber KSI and they have an agreement to show a series of ‘influencer’ boxing cards on the broadcaster DAZN and this Saturday night it will be the headline of Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys.

Twitter: @misfitsboxing Cherdleys and Swingler will star in second fight card in ‘influencer’ boxing series shown on DAZN

Twitter: @misfitsboxing And Cherdleys had some interesting comments to make at the press conference

Both men have millions of followers on social media, but limited boxing experience, although it seems Cherdleys in particular takes the fight very seriously, or at least abstaining from sex.

In boxing, it is common for fighters to avoid sex in the run-up to fights in order to keep the testosterone levels in their bodies as high as possible.

We recently saw Chris Eubank Jr talk about it ahead of his scheduled fight with Conor Benn when he revealed that for the likes of Canelo or Gennady Golovkin he would usually go off sex for eight weeks, but for Benn he would only do two weeks.

That said, Cherdleys took it a step further as he revealed that he has abstained from sex his entire life.

“I have pent up aggression,” Cherdleys said at the press conference.

“Everyone says they’ve been without sex for two weeks. I’ve been without sex all my life.”

The room burst into laughter as Cherdleys continued by saying, “I’m the first professional boxer to be a virgin.”

