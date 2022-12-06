‘I’m sure WhatsApp will start blowing up’ – Alana King on playing in front of extended family in India

Australia’s newest spin sensation Alana King is relishing the prospect of bowling for an extended family as she prepares to play her first international match in India.

King’s parents Leroy and Sharon were born in Chennai before moving to Melbourne before Alana was born.

The 27-year-old has visited the country on multiple family trips, most recently in 2016 when she met several cousins ​​and family friends.

Part of that group will now likely be in Mumbai, where all five Australian T20 internationals will be played against the hosts in the city.

“Maybe some family friends will make the trip,” King told AAP. “There are some in Mumbai. Hopefully I’ll see them and they’ll see me in person. That will be cool.”

“When I talk to them it’s like nothing has changed and that could be a few months apart. And it would be cool if they see me playing cricket. I’m sure WhatsApp will blow up right before the game.”

Playing in India has long been a dream of King, who partially fulfilled that dream when she competed in the Supernovas in the T20 Challenge earlier this year.

But this will shape up as another big bucket list item to check for the legspinner after a remarkable 12 months.

A debutante in last year’s Ashes, King has taken 31 wickets at 20.87 in all formats since helping Australia retain that trophy, winning a 50-over World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold.

“I just try to ride this ride as much as possible,” said King. “So far it’s been damn good and I’ve had great people to eat from.

“Everyone gets their chances at different times and it seems I had to wait longer. But it’s great because I know my game very well and I’m a bit more experienced in my profession.”

With a T20 World Cup in two months, the other factor in this series is next year’s first women’s IPL. An auction scenario is expected, but players have yet to learn all the details.

But either way, big appearances in series for franchise owners can get players selected and high asking prices.

“It’s on everyone’s mind that an IPL is coming,” said King. “Everyone would like to raise their hands for it. It’s going to be big, and quite big. Everyone’s been clamoring for it for a while.