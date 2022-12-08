‘I’m so worried about Strep A – my twins were so ill last week’, says Frankie Essex

Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex gave birth to her twins, whom she shares with boyfriend Luke Love, in May and has since revealed to the world that they’ve named their little bundles of joy Logan and Luella.

This week, Frankie opens up about being a bad sleeper, her Strep A concerns, and the backlash she received for getting Luella’s ears pierced…

Frankie Essex is proud mum to now-six month old twins Luella and Logan

I’m such a bad sleeper I wish I could have a little nap like the twins do, but I obviously have mum things to do like washing up bottles, doing the washing, and cleaning up.

I can’t sleep – I’m not just one to go to sleep. Luke can! He can just close his eyes and sleep anywhere, but I’m just not like that.

I can’t sleep without white noise either. I have to have my machine on (which is actually for the babies but I use it).

The twins aren’t in their own room yet When the twins are in their own room, hopefully it will be easier for me to sleep because at the moment, as soon as they wake up, so do I. When I know they’re awake, I can’t help but panic, but when I can just hear them over the baby monitor it will be easier.

The main reason they’re in with us at the moment is because their room is currently a storage room while we’re still having the house renovated. The nursery is all done, but while we’re getting the plaster done we have nowhere to put all our stuff.

Logan and Luella haven’t properly moved into their lovely nursery yet

They can’t be in with us for much longer because, well, they’re still quite small, but they’ll outgrow their ‘Next To Me’ cribs. Plus they sleep better in their cots apparently because they have more space.

We’ve started a new family festive tradition! We went to something called the Enlightened in Essex – it’s where V Festival used to be held. It was really nice. Luckily I booked it in September because tickets were sold out.

We went about 5pm and it was freezing when we got there and I was worried we were all going to get ill again after only just recovering! But once we were in the park and sheltered by the trees, it was much warmer. It’s about an hour’s walk around all the lights, and the babies loved it.

Once they’re older it will be better though because they’ll be able to run around and play. We’re definitely going to go back next year.

We also want to get special Christmas tree baubles each year. This year we got them one from Hamley’s with their names on, then as they can get older they can choose one. We’ll go to Harrods or somewhere nice!

Frankie and Luke took to the twins to Essex’s Enlightened walk

Strep A concerns I’m worried about this Strep A that’s going around. A few children have died and they say it’s from ages five to 15, but the other day I heard someone say something about children in nappies – and five year olds obviously aren’t in nappies.

It’s very contagious and the twins have just been ill. The concerns about Strep A weren’t around two weeks ago when they were unwell, and if it was I would have been sh*tting myself. I always check their temperature, but they didn’t have a fever.

Obviously colds are going round at the moment, but they say with Strep A they get a rash and a fever. *

The backlash about getting Luella’s ears done has been heavy Some of the comments I’ve received about getting my little girl’s ears pierced have been heavy, but Luella’s is fine and she’s happy. The majority of people who messaged about it actually agreed that it’s a good idea to get their ears done while they’re young because even when they’re just that little bit older, they start playing with them and they can get infected.

Someone in Spain messaged me and said it’s apparently tradition to get a girl’s ears pierced at six weeks old! But in Claire’s Accessories, it says in black and white that they have to have had all the vaccinations.

Frankie and Luke decided to get Luella’s ears pierced

I’ve obviously asked them loads of questions before she had it done because, you know, she’s my baby! I asked the woman how long she’d been doing it for and she told me seven years.

At the end of the day, I’d never inflict pain on her on purpose. I mean, I took Logan to the doctors to get vaccinated, and he ended up in the hospital needing an operation. Never in a million years did I think that was going to happen.

*For more information on Streptococcus A (Strep A), click here.

