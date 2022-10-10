‘I’m ready to punch your face’ – Mahmoud Charr walks white lion in latest Tyson Fury call out video

Mahmoud Charr will do everything in his power to make sure he gets his next shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title.

‘The Gyspy King’ was in talks with Anthony Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3, but the fight fell through and Fury is now looking for an alternative opponent.

Getty Fury wants to voluntarily defend his title later this year

Charr walked a white lion calling Fury

It looks like the 34-year-old is set to defend his title later this year against Charr or Derek Chisora, who has already been beaten by Fury twice before.

An official fight announcement is expected this week, but it looks like an opponent isn’t set in stone after Charr’s latest social media post aimed to convince Fury to fight him instead of Chisora.

“Tyson Fury, ‘The Arab King’ has arrived. Take on the challenge,” Charr said as he walked over a White Lion on Instagram

“The White Lion is coming to the UK. I’m ready to punch you in the face, man. Stop talking too much and sign the paper. You promised the people.”

The 37-year-old captioned the post: “Tyson Fury…the lion is hungry, I’m coming to England and I want you, you tall giraffe…finally sign the contract and show the world that you are the gypsy king and ready to take on the Arab fight king!”

Getty Chisora ​​was defeated by Fury in 2011 and then again in 2014

Getty Charr is another possible opponent for Fury

The pair have previously verbally agreed to fight and Charr has even claimed that he has signed a contract with Fury’s promoter Frank Warren that will allow him to act as an opponent for Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois or Fury.

In the eyes of many, Charr is not a suitable opponent for Fury.

The last time he was in the ring with anyone of importance was all the way back in 2015 and on that occasion he was brutally knocked out by Mairis Briedis who has done his best work at cruiserweight.

Charr has five wins and the WBA [regular] heavyweight title since then, but has not shown that he is worthy of another crack at the WBC title after falling short against Vitali Klitschko in 2012.