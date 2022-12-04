‘I’m ready’ – Renshaw feels primed if Australia chance arrives

In-form Queensland opener Matt Renshaw says he is ready for an Australian Test recall after making significant changes to his approach to cricket.

Renshaw, the 26-year-old southpaw, played the last of his 11 Tests in 2018. His form this summer has been top notch. Renshaw has scored 491 first-class runs this season at an average of 81.83.

Australia’s Test opener David Warner, 36, is nearing the end of his career and fellow opener Usman Khawaja, 35, is also in his twilight years. Renshaw just has to be patient, with test trips through India and England ahead.

“I’m ready,” Renshaw told AAP when asked about the possibility of a test recall. “In recent years I’ve definitely rethought how I approach my cricket.

“The Aussie thing is important, but you can get caught up in your mentality and try to play for that, rather than just play for my team and do well for Queensland.

“That’s the great learning I’ve had along with enjoying my cricket. If [a Test recall] comes then it comes. It will take care of itself.”

Matthew Renshaw scored a century against the West Indies in the Prime Minister’s XI match with a pink ball•Getty Images

Renshaw scored 636 runs at an average of 33.47 in his 11 Tests with a top score of 184. He has adapted and developed his game to be able to seamlessly up the ante when required during an innings.

That showed in his most recent Sheffield Shield knock of 54 for Queensland against Western Australia, where he dug in early in difficult circumstances before opening up.

“I was talking to Jo [Burns] a little bit about it…how at the beginning of my career, when I came in, I was pretty slow,” Renshaw said. “I tried to reinvent myself and get a lot faster, but that ended up being my downfall.

“Now I feel really comfortable shifting through the gears when needed depending on what the situation dictates. There are a few technical changes I’ve made, but the insatiable desire to achieve is the biggest thing.”

Queensland captain Khawaja, who also spent three years out of the Test squad before being recalled this year, recently said Renshaw would get his chance back at the top level.

“I spend a lot of time with Usman on and off the pitch and he’s someone I look up to,” said Renshaw. “There are definitely some lessons from his career and the way he goes about things. We’re similar characters in that way. We both like to hit and we like to hit.”